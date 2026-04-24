20 Mother's Day Gifts From Williams Sonoma For The Mom Who Loves To Cook
Mother's Day is the chance to treat mom to thoughtful gifts that elevate her everyday experience. Sure, you can get a fancy Dollar Tree kitchen find that looks like it came from Williams Sonoma, but for the most special person in your life, aka mom, why not go for the real thing? Williams Sonoma is just the place for the perfect present for the mom who loves to spend quality time in the kitchen, whether for feeding family, entertaining with friends, or just experimenting with new recipes.
We've curated a list of items that somehow manage to blend the lines between utilitarian and indulgent and can turn an everyday task into an inspiring moment. From must-have seasonings to creative cookbooks to gadgets that make cooking easier, you're sure to find something to put a smile on mom's face, whether she's a master in the kitchen or interested in upping her cooking game.
Pizza Seasoning Mini Rub Set
This pizza seasoning set elevates homemade pizza (or delivery, we won't tell) to its best flavors. The set of red chile flakes, oregano, garlic, parmesan, and Italian herbs can be mixed and matched on your slice for a flavor that can precisely fit your preferences.
Purchase the Williams Sonoma Pizza Seasoning Mini Rub Set for $29.95 to $59.90.
GreenPan Stanley Tucci Ceramic Nonstick Crepe & Omelette Pan
Stanely Tucci is known as much for his acting chops as knowing his way around the kitchen. The celeb chef collaborated with GreenPan on a crepe and omelette pan that's manufactured in Italy. Among its many features, the pan has a nonstick coating infused with layers of diamonds that help with durability and heat transfer. Stanley Tucci's last meal would probably be an Italian extravaganza, and we bet he would make it in this pan.
Purchase the GreenPan Stanley Tucci Ceramic Nonstick Crepe & Omelette Pan for $119.95.
Ice Cream Starter Sampler
Homemade ice cream is easy to create with this pack of sweet, flavorful starters in vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry. Simply mix with heavy cream and half and half, then pour into an ice cream maker and freeze. Voila, you've got the perfect flavorful base for any number of mix-ins, like homemade chocolate chip cookie ice cream. Or enjoy the classic flavors just on their own.
Purchase the Williams Sonoma Ice Cream Starter Sampler for $37.95 to $75.90
Trisha Yearwood x Williams Sonoma Mini Seasoning Set
These seasonings created by country singer Trisha Yearwood are sure to make your meals sing. The set includes five versatile flavors that can be used on everything from meat to popcorn to dessert: Trixie Dust, Garlic Powder, Vinegar Pepper, and Sugar Shake.
Purchase the Trisha Yearwood x Williams Sonoma Mini Seasoning Set for $29.95 to $59.90.
Brown Sugar Bear
This little brown bear is the sweetest addition to brown sugar, but it serves a purpose beyond looking cute. The terracotta clay bear helps keep brown sugar soft for up to six months. Soak the bear in warm water, dry, and then place it on top of the sugar in an airtight container for extra freshness.
Purchase the Williams Sonoma Brown Sugar Bear for $9.95.
Cooking at Home Cookbook
This comprehensive cooking guide is all the home chef needs for expanding their repertoire. It features over 1,000 recipes taken from the extensive Williams Sonoma cookbook library. This special edition also includes 100 recipes from the personal collection of Chuck Williams, founder of Williams Sonoma, in honor of his 100th birthday.
Purchase Williams Sonoma Cooking at Home for $40.
Top Secret Sauce
It's no secret how delicious your burger will be with this creamy, tangy sauce combo of mayonnaise, tomato ketchup, and dill pickles. The retailer's Top Secret Sauce is also delicious for dipping fries into, putting on fish, or slathered on bread for a sandwich.
Purchase the Williams Sonoma Top Secret Sauce for $14.95 to $29.90.
Nordic Ware Sourdough Bread Baking Kit
Any baker, from beginner to experienced, who's interested in perfecting their sourdough will benefit from Nordic Ware's sourdough bread baking kit. It features everything needed for creating tangy, chewy, and crusty sourdough — from growing a starter to baking. Plus, complete instructions walk bakers through every step.
Purchase the Nordic Ware Sourdough Bread Baking Kit for $124.95.
OXO Good Grips Triple Timer
For the mom who is constantly multi-tasking meals, this kitchen timer can be a lifesaver when cooking multiple things at once. If she's busy baking while also monitoring the main course and cooking up some apps, this gadget can handle it; each timer has a unique alert with adjustable volume.
Purchase the OXO Good Grips Triple Timer for $30.95.
Test Kitchen At-Home Favorites Cookbook
If she's constantly trying out new recipes, she'll love this cookbook that's filled with recipes Williams Sonoma test chefs make for friends and family. It features 137 recipes total for months of inspiring meal ideas.
Purchase Williams Sonoma Test Kitchen At Home Favorites for $35.
Aluminum Thawing Tray
If your mom has ever wanted to pull a steak (or chicken or fish) out of the freezer at the last minute for dinner, but found herself frustrated waiting for it to thaw, this aluminum thawing tray is a necessity in the kitchen. The aluminum naturally speeds up the thawing process so food can be ready faster.
Purchase the Williams Sonoma Aluminum Thawing Tray for $114.95.
Pasta Gift Set
This pasta-making set is as gorgeous on display in the kitchen as it is fun to use. Walnut handles adorn four useful tools that help create pasta from gnocchi and fettuccine to perfectly crafted ravioli in three decorative shapes: flowers, circles, and squares.
Purchase the Williams Sonoma Pasta Gift Set for $229.95.
Morimoto x Williams Sonoma Condiment Collection
This vibrant collection of poke, ponzu, and spicy garlic soy sauce is crafted in collaboration with Michelin-starred chef Masaharu Morimoto and will elevate any Asian-inspired cuisine. This condiment set works well with seafood, steak, salads, and stir-fries, and more.
Purchase the Morimoto x Williams Sonoma Condiment Collection for $44.95.
Weston French Fry Cutter
Make perfect, restaurant-style french fries right at home with this solid cast-iron french fry cutter that instantly creates uniform fries; all you have to do is place a potato in the press, then push down. Four suction cups hold the cutter in place, and it can even mount vertically on the wall to save counter space.
Purchase the Weston French Fry Cutter for $149.95.
Epicurean Pan Scraper
Getting dried food off a dirty pan is a task no one has time for. This incredibly useful pan scraper saves mom time in the kitchen by quickly and easily getting the gunk off thanks to rounded and angled edges. It's safe to use on nonstick cookware and is heat resistant to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can use it right after cooking.
Purchase the Epicurean Pan Scraper for $7.95.
Himalayan Salt Plank with Holder
Elevate food's flavor with this Himalayan salt plank that's harvested from ancient Himalayan Sea salt deposits. It's pretty to look at but it's also useful — it retains both hot and cold temps, so it can be used directly on the grill to flavor meat or fish, or chilled in the fridge to serve cold apps or sushi.
Purchase the Williams Sonoma Himalayan Salt Plank with Holder for $64.95.
Monogrammed Forged Steak Brand
Mom can add her own personal twist to grilling meat with this mini version of a cattle brand that's made for the grill. The hand-forged iron brand can be customized with single, double, or triple initials, and is a great gift for any frequent griller.
Purchase the Williams Sonoma Monogrammed Forged Steak Brand for $59.95 to $69.95.
Crème Brûlée Set
Crème brûlée is a classic French dessert that's ideal for so many occasions; this kit simplifies making the treat so it's always perfectly creamy. The set includes ceramic ramekins, a steel pan for even heat distribution, and a mini torch to make that signature caramelized top.
Purchase the Crème Brûlée Set for $89.95.
Chef'n Strawberry Huller
This cute little strawberry huller is surprisingly useful for all types of recipes that require strawberries. It removes the leaves and stems from the berry with a stainless-steel claw but leaves the fruit behind. You can also use it to core tomatoes.
Purchase the Chef'n Strawberry Huller for $8.95.
Elephants Delicatessen Family Size Entrees
Sometimes even moms who love cooking deserve a break in the kitchen, so give her a night off and gift her a collection of three popular entrees from Elephants Delicatessen in Portland, Oregon. Just pop these crowd-pleasing meals — lasagna, mac and cheese, and chicken enchilada verde — into the oven, and dinner is covered for a few days, while mom gets to put her feet up and relax.
Purchase the Elephants Delicatessen Family Size Entrees for $239.95.