20 Mother's Day Gifts From Williams Sonoma For The Mom Who Loves To Cook

Mother's Day is the chance to treat mom to thoughtful gifts that elevate her everyday experience. Sure, you can get a fancy Dollar Tree kitchen find that looks like it came from Williams Sonoma, but for the most special person in your life, aka mom, why not go for the real thing? Williams Sonoma is just the place for the perfect present for the mom who loves to spend quality time in the kitchen, whether for feeding family, entertaining with friends, or just experimenting with new recipes.

We've curated a list of items that somehow manage to blend the lines between utilitarian and indulgent and can turn an everyday task into an inspiring moment. From must-have seasonings to creative cookbooks to gadgets that make cooking easier, you're sure to find something to put a smile on mom's face, whether she's a master in the kitchen or interested in upping her cooking game.