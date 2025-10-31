The Fancy Dollar Tree Kitchen Find That Looks Like It Came From Williams Sonoma
The holidays might be the merriest time of the year — but if you're not careful, they can also easily become the priciest. With most of us feeling the pinch on our wallets more than ever, it's a requirement to cut corners here and there. You can do with what you already have, thrift whatever possible, and even opt for finds from Dollar Tree versus blowing the budget at the high end home goods store. It might not be your first thought when you think of places to shop for kitchen goods and hosting trinkets, but indeed the humble Dollar Tree is teeming with essential kitchen finds — all at seriously low prices, as you'd expect.
While not technically a dollar, one such gem deserves a spot on your holiday hosting tables — and will only ring up to $1.50. Dollar Tree's Gold Rectangular Plastic Charger Tray is a sizable 14 by 6 inches, the perfect size for holding everything from candles to serving ware, decorative gourds, or for serving as a tray for snacks or drinks. Its uses are pretty much endless, and for a buck fifty, you'll get more than your money's worth out it — from Halloween to Hanukkah and Christmas, all the way to New Years Eve. With its simple appearance and gold hue, it blends into just about any holiday design style and aesthetic.
Save your hard earned coin — this tray is just as good as bougier options
You'll find the tray in the dinnerware section of your local Dollar Tree, and stock up on several when you do. With its wide range of uses, this is definitely one of those items you'll use constantly. The fine print does note it's not food safe tested nor dishwasher safe. So if using it to hold finger foods or cookies — even if just for Santa — be extra safe by adding a layer like parchment paper or serving your food individually wrapped. Then, should something spill or drip on it, give it a wash or wipe by hand instead of putting it in the dishwasher, where it could melt and lose its shape. When the holiday entertaining is all over, Dollar Tree's Gold Rectangular Plastic Charger Tray proves useful year-round.
From holding your salt and pepper shakers or candles, to the clutter on your coffee or entryway table, this tray is more than just holiday serving plate. You can also keep it front and center as a part of your cheap and easy kitchen table centerpiece, no matter the time of year. While pulling up to stock your cart at Dollar Tree might not feel as chic as shopping at Williams Sonoma, you shouldn't let savvy merchandising get the better of you or your budget. Home good shops and grocery stores alike employ sneaky display tricks to get you to spend more. While the aisles may be slightly more bare at Dollar Tree versus a fancier department store, your holiday guests would never guess you spent less than a pack of gum on this gold tray — but you don't have to tell them that.