The Fancy Dollar Tree Kitchen Find That Looks Like It Came From Williams Sonoma

The holidays might be the merriest time of the year — but if you're not careful, they can also easily become the priciest. With most of us feeling the pinch on our wallets more than ever, it's a requirement to cut corners here and there. You can do with what you already have, thrift whatever possible, and even opt for finds from Dollar Tree versus blowing the budget at the high end home goods store. It might not be your first thought when you think of places to shop for kitchen goods and hosting trinkets, but indeed the humble Dollar Tree is teeming with essential kitchen finds — all at seriously low prices, as you'd expect.

While not technically a dollar, one such gem deserves a spot on your holiday hosting tables — and will only ring up to $1.50. Dollar Tree's Gold Rectangular Plastic Charger Tray is a sizable 14 by 6 inches, the perfect size for holding everything from candles to serving ware, decorative gourds, or for serving as a tray for snacks or drinks. Its uses are pretty much endless, and for a buck fifty, you'll get more than your money's worth out it — from Halloween to Hanukkah and Christmas, all the way to New Years Eve. With its simple appearance and gold hue, it blends into just about any holiday design style and aesthetic.