How Old Is Sliced Bread?

Many of us have labeled something "the best thing since sliced bread." If you ever wondered how long ago sliced bread came into being, the answer is perhaps not as long ago as you thought: commercially sliced bread is just under a century old. It's also an all-American idea created by Iowa inventor Otto Frederick Rohwedder.

Rohwedder devised a bread-slicing machine that was first used commercially in a bakery in Chillicothe, Missouri, in mid-1928. It was some 16 years in the making: Rohwedder started working on it in 1912, and while he had a factory willing to make it by 1917, a fire destroyed the blueprints, so he started over. He was apparently attentive to the complaints of housewives at the time, who found bread slicing to be a cumbersome task often made harder by blunt knives or stale loaves. He even surveyed women about their bread slice preferences to help him determine how thick his machine would slice loaves. Since sliced bread would dry out from exposure to air (which is still a concern today), Rohwedder also had to solve this problem. He initially tried using metal pins to hold the loaves together, but eventually figured out how to make his slicing machine wrap up bread, too.