Why You Should Avoid Buying Pre-Sliced Bread

You know how the saying goes, "This is the best thing since sliced bread!" Well, as it turns out, sliced bread may not be the bee's knees after all. The first commercially sliced loaves were produced in Missouri in 1928, and ever since, they've been a staple in every grocery store in America. Unfortunately, slicing bread does more harm than good, and you're better off buying fresh bread from either a professional baker or your local grocery store's bakery.

You see, the trouble with sliced bread is the crust. The crust is essential for keeping loaves moist and flavorful. However, when the crust is sliced apart, the bread dries out quickly and loses its flavor. To get around this, many commercially sliced breads use additives and preservatives to keep bread fresh. Another contributing factor is the use of refined flour, which uses processed grain that has the germ and bran removed, leaving the endosperm. While this produces a lighter texture with a longer shelf-life, it also removes some, if not all, vitamins, minerals, and fiber. To make bread a bit more nutritious, manufacturers can use enriched flour, which is refined flour with supplements such as B vitamins and folic acid added. Sadly, these supplements aren't as good as the real deal, as the human body absorbs nutrients from natural sources better than processed ones.

Circling back to preservatives, there can be many different types of preservatives and additives in processed sliced bread, including potassium bromate, a potentially cancer-causing ingredient already banned for us in bread in several countries, including the U.K. and Canada, though it is still legal in the United States. Other preservatives can include synthetic antioxidants, such as butylated hydroxyanisole, butylated hydroxytoluene, and calcium propionate, used to prevent mold growth.