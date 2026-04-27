Impress Mom With Fancy Brunch Pancakes — Just Add 2 Ingredients To Your Batter

What better way to show the mothers in your life how much you love them than with a delicious, show-stopping breakfast of pancakes? Whether you make homemade pancakes or prefer store-bought pancake mixes, you only need two extra ingredients for an impressive Mother's Day breakfast: ricotta cheese and lemon zest. These ingredients give any pancake a rich, bright-tasting upgrade which surely makes any Mother's Day brunch all the more special.

Ricotta and lemon zest easily enhance classic pancakes because of their texture and flavor. Ricotta is a lush, perfectly spoonable cheese with a consistency similar to Greek yogurt and a mild, slightly sweet taste. Ricotta-infused pancakes are generally more substantial and creamier than traditional pancakes made with only regular milk. Meanwhile, lemon zest is bright, refreshing, and balances the rich addition of ricotta.

Fortunately, you can incorporate both ingredients without having to dismantle your favorite pancake recipe. All you need to do is whisk a few generous spoonfuls of ricotta and your preferred amount of lemon zest into your pancake batter before cooking. Before you know it, your mom will be sitting down to a stack of these tart, creamy, custard-like pancakes for an extra-special breakfast.