There's A Right Way To Add Mix-Ins To Pancakes, So Listen Up

A weekend morning is always better with homemade pancakes. Making pancakes from scratch is a delicious way to go, but there's nothing wrong with the packaged mix, either — and you can kick up the flavor by mixing in some sweet or savory add-ons, like chocolate chips, blueberries, or walnuts. If you do want more flavor in those pancakes, then you should know the right and wrong way to add extras. Don't just sprinkle the chips or blueberries over the top of the pancake as it cooks. Instead, fold them into the batter, as this will give each piece a battered coating and prevent them from burning.

If you add those extra ingredients to the top of the batter once it's poured onto the pan's surface, then they'll sit there, even when you flip the pancake. That means they make direct contact with the heat, which can turn those gooey, melted chocolate chips into burnt ones. Be careful not to overmix, though, or the batter will become tough.