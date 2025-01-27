There's A Right Way To Add Mix-Ins To Pancakes, So Listen Up
A weekend morning is always better with homemade pancakes. Making pancakes from scratch is a delicious way to go, but there's nothing wrong with the packaged mix, either — and you can kick up the flavor by mixing in some sweet or savory add-ons, like chocolate chips, blueberries, or walnuts. If you do want more flavor in those pancakes, then you should know the right and wrong way to add extras. Don't just sprinkle the chips or blueberries over the top of the pancake as it cooks. Instead, fold them into the batter, as this will give each piece a battered coating and prevent them from burning.
If you add those extra ingredients to the top of the batter once it's poured onto the pan's surface, then they'll sit there, even when you flip the pancake. That means they make direct contact with the heat, which can turn those gooey, melted chocolate chips into burnt ones. Be careful not to overmix, though, or the batter will become tough.
Add flavor without overmixing
If you're using nuts, you might be able to get away with the sprinkle method because the low heat will give them more of a roasted flavor. But for other ingredients, like chocolate and fruit, the heat will cause them to burn — and burnt chocolate isn't nearly as tasty as the melted kind. Instead, add the chips or fruit to your batter, then fold the toppings until they're evenly distributed. The trick is to fold, not mix, because mixing too much could cause the gluten in the flour to become tough.
You should use this method for almost anything you want in your pancakes, including sprinkles or lemon zest — you can even add some sweet corn to your pancake mix. To cook the perfect pancakes, keep the heat low and watch them as they cook. Flip them once the top side of the pancake starts to bubble throughout, and cook them on a flat surface — as opposed to a ridged grill pan — to ensure they cook evenly on both sides.