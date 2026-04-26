The Retro Comfort Meal Boomers Loved That Younger Generations Need To Try

Perhaps chicken Kiev became so popular in the 1960s because it capitalized on two trends that defined cooking during the time, as it was French-inspired and had an impressive sounding title. It is definitely a show-stopping dish but is easy enough to pull off and wow guests. Chicken Kiev is prepared much like another old-school chicken dish called chicken cordon bleu, but instead of stuffing the chicken with seasoned butter, it is stuffed with ham and Swiss cheese.

While chicken Kiev was all the rage in the 1960s, it likely fell out of favor because it was seen as something your parents made. Today, many versions of the dish employ a compound butter, in which butter is infused with herbs and garlic, but chef Viacheslav Gribov further explained to NPR the true version only uses butter, as it was originally served to visiting diplomats and their guests. "This began as a dish for dignitaries meeting one another. You would never serve them garlic," he said. The luxurious feel of cutting into a beautifully presented piece of chicken that is crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, and oozing with just enough butter, almost feels like discovering a hidden surprise, making it a moment to warrant a chicken Kiev revival.