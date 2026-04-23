Corona And Tequila Are The Stars Of This Refreshing 4-Ingredient Cocktail

Summer is a time for clean, bright, and fun drinks. For some, that's a tall bottle of Corona cerveza topped with a lime wedge. For others, it's tequila in a salt-rimmed glass. It turns out, thanks to the Corona sunrise, you can have both! A Corona sunrise is what you get when you take a Corona and add in a tequila sunrise cocktail without the ice. Building this cocktail is simple. It's just four ingredients (not counting the lime), and you build it right in the bottle. It's also fun because to start, you have to drink to make room for the other ingredients.

When your beer lines up with the top of the Corona label, stop drinking — at least for now. Replace the missing beer with two ounces of your favorite tequila. A solid option is Cazcanes Blanco, which also happens to be one of the best tequilas for making margaritas. After the tequila, you'll drop in your orange juice, a splash of grenadine, and a lime wedge. The result is a Mexican lager that goes down like a cocktail. The nose remains Corona, but when you take a sip, the grenadine adds sweetness without overpowering it, thanks to the beer's tartness. It fits well in any cookout, and if you're not usually into beer, it makes it palatable while you walk around with a burger plate in your other hand.