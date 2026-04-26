The Southern Fish-Fry Spot Determined To Keep Old-School North Carolina Traditions Alive
When you think of North Carolina's culinary scene, barbecue (North Carolina's version is known for its uniqueness), fried chicken, and mac and cheese might come to mind. But fish camps are also part of the local culture. These are restaurants that serve fried seafood dishes on the more affordable side, usually in a humble setting. (Some fish camps even make the list of the best fried fish joints in the United States.) That said, fish camps are more than food, as they're also about building community. Think of them as similar to a local mom-and-pop shop where you hang out with your friends. Good Hot Fish, a Southern fish-fry spot, is determined to make sure this community tradition lives on. A Black Appalachian fish fry spread graces Good Hot Fish's short menu, which changes based on the seasons and local ingredient availability.
Good Hot Fish is the brainchild of Chef Ashleigh Shanti, a North Carolina local who was on season 19 of "Top Chef". When dreaming up Good Hot Fish, Shanti drew inspiration from Black culture and the women in her family – particularly their seasonal approach to cooking, which is typical in many types of Southern cuisine. The influences of Southern Appalachian ingredients, some of which can only be found in the immediate local area, are also apparent in Shanti's recipes. So if you're coming in for something unique, you won't be disappointed.
The Good Hot Fish experience
It's all about simplicity at Good Hot Fish, which shows that you don't need a grand presentation or unnecessary complexity just for food to be a hit. Deep knowledge about the local specialties, culinary traditions, and expert techniques can make all the difference. The fish sandwich seems to be a crowd favorite — it's a generously seasoned concoction that has a nice crunch and a tender flesh. "This is probably the best fish sandwich I've had," one reviewer wrote on Yelp, and they're far from the only reviewer to sing its praises. Just on face value alone, the sandwich does look like it has a well-seasoned batter, which is how a good fried fish sandwich starts.
Make sure to get the daily fish plate if you want a whole feast, as it comes with exciting inclusions. You can choose from a variety of coatings for the fish, including battered, breaded, or blackened. There's also tartar sauce for a hint of tang. You can even enjoy two side dishes from a few choices reminiscent of true-blue fish camps, including Sea Island red peas and baked mac and cheese. Without a doubt, at Good Hot Fish, the delicious and rich legacy of fish camps will continue to win hearts — and stomachs.