Top Pot Roast With This Spicy Condiment For An Extra Level Of Flavor
Sometimes, a simple three-ingredient slow cooker pot roast is exactly what you need to get you through the day. It's easy to put together in the morning so that it greets you with the beautiful aroma of roasted meat and veggies upon arriving home. Of course, pot roast has something of a divisive reputation because so many people picture it smothered in brown gravy or condensed mushroom soup. While these variations can definitely produce tasty, comforting results, sometimes your taste buds require something a little more complex and exciting.
Enter giardiniera, a tangy, spicy blend of pickled vegetables typically consisting of carrots, cauliflower, celery, and bell peppers in a vinegary brine. Several different kinds of spicy peppers also typically appear in giardiniera, including serranos, banana peppers, and jalapeños. Upending a small jar of this flavorful condiment into your slow cooker allows your chuck roast to simmer to slow-cooked perfection while its beefy juices mingle with the zesty flavors in the giardiniera, creating a perfectly balanced bite.
Of course, no matter how much flavor they bring to the table, a jar of pickled veggies alone isn't enough to produce a succulent pot roast. The abundant acids in the pickling brine can dry out the meat, producing a strangely crumbly and rubbery roast rather than one that melts in your mouth. To prevent this faux pas, be sure to balance out the brine with a hefty dose of creamy fat, such as butter, beef tallow, or the aforementioned can of condensed soup.
Balancing your seasonings when using giardiniera
While the seasonings for a pot roast are a matter of personal preference, maintaining a flavor balance is key. If you love hot, spicy, sour foods, this may mean you supplement your giardiniera with additional hot peppers, or use a block of pepper jack cheese as your fat to create a creamy, spicy pot roast. You might also nix the typical roasted root veg for some sauteed bell peppers and serve it up with your favorite type of pasta.
However, if you want the flavor with less heat, it's a good idea to offset the spice with a combination of condensed cream of chicken soup and canned beef consomme (to ensure the beef flavor comes through) or use bone broth to make a thick, gelatinous gravy that will melt down into your pot roast. Both options will help curb some of the heat in the giardiniera without overshadowing its brightness.
If you typically include vegetables in your slow cooker pot roast, a great way to complement the flavors in the giardiniera is to use the same veggies included in the jar. Whole cauliflower florets and big, hearty chunks of carrot, celery, and bell pepper add moisture, nutrients, and a gentle undercurrent of nuanced flavor to help the dish feel cohesive. Be sure to use big pieces of vegetables to prevent them from dissolving into the gravy during the long cook time.