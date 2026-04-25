How Long To Boil Cabbage For The Best Results

Whether you're making cabbage rolls or just a healthy side for a meaty entree, boiling is one go-to method for preparing cabbage. However, it's also a method that requires some attentiveness to the clock, as over- or under-cooked cabbage can be fairly unappealing.

Unfortunately for those who crave simple answers, there's no one magic number to tell you how long to boil cabbage, as a few factors will influence the cook time. Generally, though, it's in the range of five to 12 minutes. How big your cabbage pieces are is a determining factor here: finely chopped or shredded cabbage has more surface area exposed to the hot water, so it'll boil faster — around five minutes should be good. Be sure to chop the cabbage evenly so you don't end up with a mix of under- and overcooked pieces. Correspondingly, larger pieces like wedges will need longer: The exact timing will depend on just how big they are, but 10 to 12 minutes would be a decent general guide.

The type of cabbage you're using can also impact the boiling time. Green cabbage is the most common, and cooking times likely refer to this cabbage if a specific type isn't mentioned. Red cabbage is denser and may need a little longer, while savoy cabbage (Jacques Pépin's favorite) has softer leaves and may need a bit less time. There's also a question of preference: For softer cabbage, a longer boil will work, although bear in mind you may sacrifice flavor and nutrients with the extra cooking time.