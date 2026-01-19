For The Hands-Down Best Cabbage, Make It Jacques Pépin's Way

Fat is flavor, as we always say, so you need to get some variety kicking around the pan before you add the cabbage, which will also be less liable to stick with a little lubrication. You can follow Jacques Pépin's lead, or swap the bacon with pancetta, or even just use butter or oil. You could also change the onion to a shallot, or even omit the garlic, if you must.

Your braising liquid will probably have the greatest flavor effect in this case. Pépin's vinegar will certainly impart a sour punch that might not quite match the evening's menu. Broth or stock will do the job, too, with what's likely to be a more neutral final product. Just be sure to spy its sodium content and tamp down any extra salt to taste. White wine is also a terrific contender, provided that you cook with a wine that you'd also actually want to drink. Just don't eschew the acid entirely. Even if you're skipping the ACV this time, a bit of pucker can balance the botanical. Consider tossing your braised cabbage with a squeeze of lemon before plating for a more refined bite.