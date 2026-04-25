How Much A Prime Rib Dinner Cost In The 1960s
If you stepped out today to enjoy a prime rib dinner, you could pay anywhere from around $30 at a place like Texas Roadhouse to more than $80 at an upscale New York City steakhouse. If you look at prices from the 1960s, you might be shocked to learn how little it cost to indulge in one of these tender, perfectly cooked pieces of meat, but when accounting for inflation, the real price gap is far smaller than the raw numbers suggest.
One New Jersey-based steakhouse menu from the 1960s resurfaced on Facebook showing a prime rib dinner available for just $4.35. Another menu posted to Facebook from a restaurant called Chalet on the Lake, which appears to have been in Wisconsin, showed a prime rib for just $4.50. But the cheapest of the bunch comes from The Raleigh Hotel in Washington, D.C., which offered a prime rib for $3.85, per a Reddit thread.
Using a January 1960 baseline (the exact dates of these menus are unknown) and the Bureau of Labor Statistics' inflation calculator, we adjusted these vintage price tags to reflect their equivalent value in today's currency. The cheapest dinner from The Raleigh Hotel would be $43.39 as of March 2026. The $4.35 New Jersey dinner would be $49.02, and the $4.50 option from Chalet on the Lake would reach $50.72.
Prime rib is still expensive today
Prime rib's reputation as an expensive cut of meat comes mostly from its desirability. It's juicy and tender with plenty of flavor, so it's sought after, which increases its demand compared to its availability — and therefore increases its price. There are a number of factors that go into the cost of a prime rib dinner today, including whether it comes with any sides and the type of restaurant in which you're dining. The good news is, if you go somewhere with affordable steaks like Texas Roadhouse, the prime rib is cheaper than those 1960s offerings, even when adjusted for inflation.
While you can still get a solid deal at a place like Texas Roadhouse, many upscale steakhouses only offer a la carte selections, meaning you'll pay extra for sides and sauces. And based on those old menus, these extras were once included in the overall price. The $4.35 prime rib dinner included an "extra generous" prime rib cut paired with gravy and a Yorkshire puff (also known as Yorkshire pudding). The Chalet on the Lake, which offered the $4.50 prime rib, had a dinner menu where each entrée included a soup and salad for a complete, three-course meal.