How Much A Prime Rib Dinner Cost In The 1960s

If you stepped out today to enjoy a prime rib dinner, you could pay anywhere from around $30 at a place like Texas Roadhouse to more than $80 at an upscale New York City steakhouse. If you look at prices from the 1960s, you might be shocked to learn how little it cost to indulge in one of these tender, perfectly cooked pieces of meat, but when accounting for inflation, the real price gap is far smaller than the raw numbers suggest.

One New Jersey-based steakhouse menu from the 1960s resurfaced on Facebook showing a prime rib dinner available for just $4.35. Another menu posted to Facebook from a restaurant called Chalet on the Lake, which appears to have been in Wisconsin, showed a prime rib for just $4.50. But the cheapest of the bunch comes from The Raleigh Hotel in Washington, D.C., which offered a prime rib for $3.85, per a Reddit thread.

Using a January 1960 baseline (the exact dates of these menus are unknown) and the Bureau of Labor Statistics' inflation calculator, we adjusted these vintage price tags to reflect their equivalent value in today's currency. The cheapest dinner from The Raleigh Hotel would be $43.39 as of March 2026. The $4.35 New Jersey dinner would be $49.02, and the $4.50 option from Chalet on the Lake would reach $50.72.