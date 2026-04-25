Here's Why Your Tomato Plant's Leaves Turned Yellow (And How To Fix It)

First-time gardeners might find it challenging to learn the ropes. But it doesn't take rocket science to look at your tomato plant, see its leaves changing color, and realize there's something wrong with it. Despite being beginner-friendly, tomato plants need lots of water and are vulnerable to weed killers, so you'll need to give them plenty of TLC to make sure they thrive.

Addressing your plant's yellowing leaves may be difficult, because there can be many different reasons why the leaves have changed color. You might have to do some digging (literally and figuratively) to find out why. For instance, they might not be getting enough sunlight. Six hours is the sweet spot of sunbathing, so it might be worth moving them to another area if they're not getting enough light. Your watering routine, pest control methods, and even your plants' soil can also affect the color of their leaves.

Fortunately, it's possible for your tomato plants to revert back to their cheerful green hue. Yellowing leaves aren't a death sentence just yet. By knowing the common reasons for this tomato plant problem, you can save your plant and bring it back to full health in no time.