Create The Cutest Herb Garden With This Charming Aldi Find

In addition to offering planters, Aldi will sell a vegetable-herb assortment in a 1-gallon size for $3.99. Paired with the Belavi planters, the Aldi vegetable and herb assortment can provide the foundation for your spring garden. Historically, sage, rosemary, and thyme have also been sold, while Aldi may have other herbs and vegetable plants on hand. You just need to check your local store for details; these items may also be available for delivery.

The Belavi planters come in a size that can work well for growing herbs, such as oregano, thyme, mint, basil, and more. If you purchase the larger trough to plant multiple herb varieties, be mindful of which species you plant next to each other. For example, there are a few herbs you should never plant with basil, as you will need to make sure the plants have similar soil requirements and the same growing conditions. If you're new to tending an herb garden and are wondering how to use herbs to their full potential, consider some popular combinations, such as tomato paired with basil and rosemary with bolognese sauce. Using fresh herbs in your cooking can enhance the quality of the dish and your experience of making it. Getting started with a vegetable-herb assortment and planters from Aldi can help you leverage the culinary power of herbs and allow you to design a fun garden you can enjoy throughout the season.