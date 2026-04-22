Create The Cutest Herb Garden With This Charming Aldi Find
Get ready for spring planting season with an Aldi Find that can add some flair to your home gardening and culinary experience. If you enjoy growing your own fresh herbs, Aldi has a few deals that can help you get started. These items are seasonal, so they will only be available while supplies last.
Aldi is selling hanging planters that are attractive, budget-friendly, and may make tending your fresh herbs easy. The 2-pack powder blue Belavi Metal Hang Planters cost $5.99 and can complement your gardening space. Using a hanging planter for single plants is one budget small garden idea that's portable, allowing you to plant wherever it's convenient and design the gardening space to suit your needs. If you'd like to plant more than one vegetable or herb at a time, the yellow Belavi Metal Hang Planter, also $5.99, is a trough that is slightly larger than the blue Belavi metal planter. Both can be used indoors or outdoors as long as you're mindful of the conditions necessary for your choice of plants. While you're shopping, check out other gardening items you might need, including Gardenline Gloves for $4.99 and Gardenline Potting Mix for $4.99.
What you can grow in a container garden using Aldi hanging planters
In addition to offering planters, Aldi will sell a vegetable-herb assortment in a 1-gallon size for $3.99. Paired with the Belavi planters, the Aldi vegetable and herb assortment can provide the foundation for your spring garden. Historically, sage, rosemary, and thyme have also been sold, while Aldi may have other herbs and vegetable plants on hand. You just need to check your local store for details; these items may also be available for delivery.
The Belavi planters come in a size that can work well for growing herbs, such as oregano, thyme, mint, basil, and more. If you purchase the larger trough to plant multiple herb varieties, be mindful of which species you plant next to each other. For example, there are a few herbs you should never plant with basil, as you will need to make sure the plants have similar soil requirements and the same growing conditions. If you're new to tending an herb garden and are wondering how to use herbs to their full potential, consider some popular combinations, such as tomato paired with basil and rosemary with bolognese sauce. Using fresh herbs in your cooking can enhance the quality of the dish and your experience of making it. Getting started with a vegetable-herb assortment and planters from Aldi can help you leverage the culinary power of herbs and allow you to design a fun garden you can enjoy throughout the season.