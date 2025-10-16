Never Plant These Common Herbs Next To Your Basil
Just like different animals need unique habitats, herbs are no different. Specific conditions suit different plants, and for the inside scoop on how to make your basil thrive, Chowhound spoke exclusively with Deanna Talerico, creator of Homestead and Chill. She shared that you shouldn't plant basil directly next to herbs that prefer drier soil like sage, rosemary, and thyme. "Basil thrives with rich, consistently damp soil," Talerico said. Tried and true budget-friendly gardening in containers is an easy way to keep the plants from clashing, as each one is cleverly held in its own pot and allows you to adjust water levels for each plant according to its particular needs.
If you'd like to grow your basil next to other plants, choose ones that are happiest in the same type of soil. "Basil makes an excellent companion plant for many summer vegetable crops, including tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, squash, and more," Talerico added. "[These plants] also enjoy rich, fertile soil and moderate water." She added that the height of adjacent crops like tomatoes provides some welcome partial shade for basil when the temperatures climb.
Basil likes rich, well-watered soil
Deanna Talerico emphasized that it is still possible to grow your basil alongside other herbs, even with its particular preferences. "Basil grows well alongside dill, oregano, chives, cilantro, and parsley, as these herbs all enjoy similar soil, water, and growing conditions," she said. If you don't have much space, Talerico suggested going the container route so that you can easily care for the finicky basil. Before you know it, you will be growing fistfuls of basil leaves and propagating a never-ending supply of the plant.
For best indoor herb-growing results, follow time-tested guidance like picking your basil leaves to induce new growth, pruning thyme, and not overwatering oregano. For beginners, perhaps start with basil, sage, mint, and parsley, which are often deemed the easiest herbs to grow. Once your basil takes root, you should be prepared for a continual crop. Make use of each and every one of those bright, vegetal leaves by blanching them and whipping up a quick pesto, satisfying pasta dishes, detectible salads, and show-stopping bruschetta.