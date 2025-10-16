Never Plant These Common Herbs Next To Your Basil

Just like different animals need unique habitats, herbs are no different. Specific conditions suit different plants, and for the inside scoop on how to make your basil thrive, Chowhound spoke exclusively with Deanna Talerico, creator of Homestead and Chill. She shared that you shouldn't plant basil directly next to herbs that prefer drier soil like sage, rosemary, and thyme. "Basil thrives with rich, consistently damp soil," Talerico said. Tried and true budget-friendly gardening in containers is an easy way to keep the plants from clashing, as each one is cleverly held in its own pot and allows you to adjust water levels for each plant according to its particular needs.

If you'd like to grow your basil next to other plants, choose ones that are happiest in the same type of soil. "Basil makes an excellent companion plant for many summer vegetable crops, including tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, squash, and more," Talerico added. "[These plants] also enjoy rich, fertile soil and moderate water." She added that the height of adjacent crops like tomatoes provides some welcome partial shade for basil when the temperatures climb.