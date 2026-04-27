Alton Brown Loves This Tinned Fish Brand (And We Can See Why)

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It's a big deal when a celebrity makes a statement in favor of a specific product. Fans are apt to raise an eyebrow, wondering if it's an ad or brand deal. But when it comes to Fishwife products, Alton Brown is legitimately a huge fan. This tidbit came through an Instagram post he made about two years ago — without prompt or payment. In his post, Brown praised the brand's assortment of tinned fish products. He noted that he was particularly fond of the tinned anchovies, which he uses to elevate sauces and dips.

But that's not the last time he mentioned the brand. During an interview with Garden & Gun Magazine in 2025, the interviewer asked Brown to list five necessary kitchen essentials. One of the products he happened to mention (again) was tinned fish by Fishwife. This time, he was more specific about using the anchovies, noting that Fishwife's anchovies act as a culinary secret weapon. This ingredient is useful for a quick, flavorful boost of saltiness and umami, which is just one of the creative ways to use a tin of anchovies.

Brown's favorite brand hasn't been around long, though. Fishwife was founded in 2020. Founder Becca Millstein was inspired by canned seafood common in Spain and Portugal known as "conservas." The company's purpose was to expand these products into the United States, curating similar enthusiasm around tinned fish as what she'd seen on a global scale. Fortunately for Millstein, tinned fish is making a comeback.