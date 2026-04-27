Alton Brown Loves This Tinned Fish Brand (And We Can See Why)
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It's a big deal when a celebrity makes a statement in favor of a specific product. Fans are apt to raise an eyebrow, wondering if it's an ad or brand deal. But when it comes to Fishwife products, Alton Brown is legitimately a huge fan. This tidbit came through an Instagram post he made about two years ago — without prompt or payment. In his post, Brown praised the brand's assortment of tinned fish products. He noted that he was particularly fond of the tinned anchovies, which he uses to elevate sauces and dips.
But that's not the last time he mentioned the brand. During an interview with Garden & Gun Magazine in 2025, the interviewer asked Brown to list five necessary kitchen essentials. One of the products he happened to mention (again) was tinned fish by Fishwife. This time, he was more specific about using the anchovies, noting that Fishwife's anchovies act as a culinary secret weapon. This ingredient is useful for a quick, flavorful boost of saltiness and umami, which is just one of the creative ways to use a tin of anchovies.
Brown's favorite brand hasn't been around long, though. Fishwife was founded in 2020. Founder Becca Millstein was inspired by canned seafood common in Spain and Portugal known as "conservas." The company's purpose was to expand these products into the United States, curating similar enthusiasm around tinned fish as what she'd seen on a global scale. Fortunately for Millstein, tinned fish is making a comeback.
How tinned fish from Fishwife exploded
This method of storing fish has been around since at least 1830. But the colorful packaging and clever vintage branding of many tinned brands has landed this item into the hands of millennial and Gen Z fanatics, many of whom are using it to make ocean-themed charcuterie boards, fishy snacks, and flavor boosts to other recipes (as Alton Brown suggested). The brand is very cleverly designed, and boasts noteworthy sustainable best practices. These two powerful touch points may be reasons why tinned fish resonates with younger audiences, helping drive enthusiasm.
The tinned fish craze has exploded, in part because it translates as a shelf-stable novelty item. Alton Brown is one of this brand's customers who tends to stock up, considering it necessary to have on hand. This chef's affinity for Fishwife sardines makes sense, as they are highly ranked across many review websites. And if the plain flavor isn't for you, there are other varieties like hot pepper and preserved lemon that are worth checking out.
If you're hesitant about anchovies generally, Fishwife produces all kinds of tinned fish. Which makes it easy for you to discover something that resonates with your palate. Across its website and other digital marketplaces like Amazon, you can find Albacore tuna in flavors like soy ginger, Spanish lemon, and olive oil (both standard and spicy). You can also find an array of smoked salmon, as well as seafood variety packs which can be a nice starting point for those who are new to the world of tinned fish.