Give Your Banana Bread A Rich, Toasty Twist With One Shredded Ingredient

We have no complaints about banana bread. It's soft and sweet, solves the problem of overripe bananas, plus you can't really beat the comforting smell that drifts through the house when you are baking a loaf. But like anything, your go-to recipes can quickly become a little predictable and that's exactly when introducing a new ingredient can shift the whole vibe of both flavor and texture. In this case, something as simple as toasted coconut flakes could be all you need.

Not to be confused with crumbly shredded coconut, coconut flakes are the bigger and thicker shavings that hold their shape and texture even when baked. So when you throw them into a loaf of banana bread, they change the loaf's texture slightly, making it a little chewier. And of course, with that distinctive coconut flavor, it also changes the taste in a subtle way, too. Banana and coconut are a match made in tropical flavor heaven — a combination of sweet and nutty that really balances each other out, so this is one small addition that can get you a little closer to bakery-worthy banana bread.