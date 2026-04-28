Do You Remember Jif Peanut Butter's Original Name Before 1958? Here's Why It Changed

Long before Jif became the best-selling peanut butter brand in the world, it had a different name, a different owner, and a very different look. Back in 1946, William T. Young, just out of the U.S. Army following his service in World War II, moved to Lexington, Kentucky, and founded W.T. Young Foods, Inc. He began making a brand of peanut butter called Big Top, which featured a smiling clown as its mascot.

Big Top went from being a regional brand to having a national footprint by the early 1950s. One of Young's sales tactics involved selling his product in glassware, such as crystal goblets or glass tumblers, that consumers could reuse once they'd finished the peanut butter inside. In 1955, Procter & Gamble bought Young's company and continued to manufacture Big Top peanut butter in Kentucky. Procter & Gamble sold Big Top peanut butter until 1958, when it was rebranded as Jif, complete with a new kangaroo mascot named Jifaroo. The company changed the name to be easy to say and recall, and changed the recipe to make the product more competitive in the marketplace.