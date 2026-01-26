The 1920s Peanut Butter Brand That Hit Shelves Long Before Jif

Peanut butter is a condiment that is a mainstay in cuisines around the world — from a classic Thai-style peanut sauce to spicy Haitian spread to good old peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, this humble and versatile ingredient is the key to a number of flavorful meals. It's not news grocery store shelves are lined with numerous peanut butter brands to choose from, whether you're team chunky or smooth. And possibly, one of the most iconic brands in the game is Jif. Though it did not fare well as a peanut butter brand you should buy (being one you should avoid), there is something to be said about its position in mainstream peanut butter history, at least in the United States. However, long before Jif entered the picture, there was another brand that emerged right at the cusp of peanut butter entering the market: Swift & Company, which is now called Peter Pan.

In 1928, Swift & Company implemented the peanut butter-making technique that was popularized by food businessman Joseph L. Rosefield in 1922. You can still find this brand of peanut butter in pretty much any conventional grocery store, and you may even recognize the standout logo that features the silhouette of Peter Pan flying over the text of the brand's namesake. Currently, the brand offers a selection of peanut butter varieties, ranging from the basic creamy spread to honey roasted. In fact, Peter Pan's crunchy peanut butter ranked favorably in our taste test.