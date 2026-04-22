Cabbage Is The Nutritional Powerhouse Your Breakfast Scrambles Need

If you want to start the day on a high note — with more energy and a metabolism boost — then don't skip breakfast. But to make the most of this morning meal, reach for ingredients that contain the vitamins and minerals your body needs to properly function. Next time you're preparing an egg scramble for breakfast, don't skip the cabbage.

When you think of a classic breakfast scramble with veggies, you might think of peppers and onions or maybe some spinach, but it's worth swapping in or adding cabbage, too. There are plenty of cabbage varieties; they belong to the same family as broccoli and Brussels sprouts, and the veg is loaded with vitamins C and K. As far as macronutrients go, just 1 cup contains 22 calories, 5 grams of carbs, 1 gram of protein, and less than 1 gram of fat; it also offers 2 grams of fiber.

Nutritionally, cabbage offers more than just a few vitamins and fiber though. It also contains antioxidants as well as minerals like manganese, calcium, potassium, and magnesium. Finally, this veggie is a good source of B vitamins like folate (B9) and pyridoxine (B6). All of these nutrients play different roles throughout the body, but they work together to help maintain the body's normal processes to keep you feeling your best.