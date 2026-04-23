You'll Never Want Basic Bagels Again Once This Los Angeles Bakery's Creations Hit Your Taste Buds

Who doesn't love a chewy bagel to start the day or toasted to perfection for a doughy snack? The bagel became an American breakfast staple, which brought with it several different sweet and savory combinations. Bagels get a reputation as being quintessential to the East Coast, New York experience (and the city does have some pretty unique bagel sandwiches). However, bagel lovers in Los Angeles are in luck with one viral bagel eatery. Calic Bagel is a small Korean bakery pushing the limits of what bagels can be since 2023. It fuses the Asian tangzhong technique, which cooks part of the flour with water before creating the dough and baking it, with traditional Jewish bagel-making. The bakery has been hailed as one of Los Angeles' best spots for bagels by Los Angeles Times, Eater Los Angeles, Good Morning America, and local news stations.

Calic Bagel's creations are so popular it has a sign outside regarding limited dough resulting in stuffed bagels selling out fast. The bagel store is everything but basic, offering a rip-and-dip style bagel rather than sliced bagels. The real star of the show is the stuffed bagel that is dipped in a secret garlic butter sauce and stuffed with cream cheese filling. Flavors include the garlic, habanero, bacon scallion, elote, pepperoni pizza, and potato bacon. It also offers two bagels as the minimum rather than one, which can be dipped in a range of schmears, including bacon scallion, hummus, basil sun-dried tomato, butter, ceremonial matcha, and more.