The Best Sausage, Egg, And Cheese Spot I've Ever Found In NYC

New York City is lousy with places peddling its most famous foodstuffs. Our abundance of local culinary icons, such as pizza, bagels, hot dogs, and breakfast sandwiches, is unmatched. But, after nearly two decades of eating and drinking my way around the five boroughs as a journalist, I've had more bites of the Big Apple than most. I can tell you that a lot of that abundance is literally lousy, which makes the greatest foods really sing. The sausage, egg, and cheese at Bonafide Delicatessen & Cafe in northwestern Cobble Hill is one of those great foods.

I had the good fortune to live near the Bonafide (as my husband, Tom, and I call it) for many years. Although I don't want to say that we didn't realize how lucky we were, for we were very merry, I may have taken the Bonafide's superior sausage, egg, and cheese for granted. When Tom and I moved elsewhere in Brooklyn, not even terribly far away, we set to sourcing new SECs. We have plenty of ostensible options in the Bonafide's lane within a reasonable distance, which is to say delis, bodegas, and other grab-and-go affairs. Even between those half-dozen destinations, we've found little more than ruinously microwaved bread, gray, flaccid pork product, and, somehow, extra-artificial dairy. Not a single SEC can compare to the Bonafide's savory, salty, gooey, crisp, and comforting sausage, egg, and cheese.