My Go-To Charlotte Bakeries When I'm Craving Sweets

Suarez Bakery radiates OG-Charlotte energy and doesn't take itself too seriously (its labels encouraging me to "have a doughpe day" never cease to make me smile). Although its made-to-order cakes are always a draw for celebrations, a box full of goodies from its case is equally tempting. I always get a luscious, slightly crunchy apple fritter for my husband (don't skip a 10-second stint in the microwave the next morning, if it lingers in your house that long); my daughter raves about the decadent salted caramel brownie; my son highly favors the chocolate chip cookie sandwich (two excellent chocolate chip cookies with vanilla cream in-between); and my go-to is a super-rich triple chocolate brownie cookie (which also happens to be gluten-free).

What's more, Suarez Bakery's colorful holiday and seasonal sugar cookies are begging to be purchased as tantalizing gifts. Make sure to try both locations; the Optimist Hall outlet offers additional savory items (think cuban sandwiches, mojo pork bowls, and an addictive dessert-like café con tres leches).

Suarez Bakery is located at 4245 Park Road, Charlotte, North Carolina 28209 and in Optimist Hall at 1115 N Brevard Street, Suite 4, Charlotte, North Carolina 28206.