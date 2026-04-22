My Go-To Charlotte Bakeries When I'm Craving Sweets
Having moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, from the north shore of Long Island, New York, when I was four, many people remark that I'm just about as native as you can get. I've seen Charlotte grow from a sleepy town, where Eastland Mall was the biggest thing going (shout out to the ice skating rink), into a world-class destination replete with professional sports teams and a food scene compelling enough to warrant a Top Chef season.
As Charlotte's culinary options continue to expand, one food category remains close to my heart: sweets. I'm a girl who grew up with birthday parties at IFYKYK spots, such as Farrell's and Mayberry's. While I'm always interested in finding the newest sweet sensation, these are the five spots that maintain a spot on my Charlotte treat list.
Suarez Bakery
Suarez Bakery radiates OG-Charlotte energy and doesn't take itself too seriously (its labels encouraging me to "have a doughpe day" never cease to make me smile). Although its made-to-order cakes are always a draw for celebrations, a box full of goodies from its case is equally tempting. I always get a luscious, slightly crunchy apple fritter for my husband (don't skip a 10-second stint in the microwave the next morning, if it lingers in your house that long); my daughter raves about the decadent salted caramel brownie; my son highly favors the chocolate chip cookie sandwich (two excellent chocolate chip cookies with vanilla cream in-between); and my go-to is a super-rich triple chocolate brownie cookie (which also happens to be gluten-free).
What's more, Suarez Bakery's colorful holiday and seasonal sugar cookies are begging to be purchased as tantalizing gifts. Make sure to try both locations; the Optimist Hall outlet offers additional savory items (think cuban sandwiches, mojo pork bowls, and an addictive dessert-like café con tres leches).
Suarez Bakery is located at 4245 Park Road, Charlotte, North Carolina 28209 and in Optimist Hall at 1115 N Brevard Street, Suite 4, Charlotte, North Carolina 28206.
Villani's Bakery
Nestled at the nexus of Plaza Midwood, Elizabeth, and Chantilly (lovingly referred to by the owners as "Chantizzlewood" according to the Charlotte Observer), Villani's Bakery has developed somewhat of a cult following — and often a line — since opening here in 2019. A dessert assortment procured from Villani's extensive cases has been an exclamation point to many a family meal at my house, and its appeal has even warranted family field trips when a dessert craving suddenly rears its head.
I love a slice of Villani's Italian cream cake, a kind of carrot-and-hummingbird mash-up with lots of coconut and nuts, all enrobed in thick cream cheese icing. I can't eat a whole slice in one sitting, but I always seem to find helpers. Villani's also ticks the boxes for a lot of hard-to-find-in-Charlotte Italian classics, including rainbow cookies, lobster tails, and freshly filled cannolis (never forget the cannolis), plus it has an extensive rotating array of cheesecakes and macarons. You can also preorder whole cakes, pies, and cheesecakes, but I prefer to see what looks appealing in the cases.
Villani's Bakery is located at 901 Pecan Ave, Charlotte, North Carolina 28205.
Manolo's Bakery
A tres leches cake from Manolo's Bakery is the gold standard of its ilk in Charlotte. Serving the Charlotte community for 28 years, you can preorder these luscious, highly decorated beauties, or see what's on offer on a given day. Not only is the classic tres leches super-saturated and tempting, but it also comes in an extensive range of flavors and fillings. There's everything from a syrupy Cheerwine-flavored tres leches to a rounder, slightly toasty vanilla caramel and even a three-way flavor split if you can't decide on just one.
I like supporting Manolo's because it has come to represent the heart of the Latin community in Charlotte. Owner Manolo Betancur's compelling immigration story and focus on utilizing his bakery as a platform for unity has even warranted a documentary short film called "The Changebaker." I like the bakery's message and what Manolo's stands for, and the proof is in the tasty tres leches.
Manolo's Bakery is located at 4405 Central Ave, Suite C, Charlotte, North Carolina 28205.
Edible Art Cake Shop
Edible Art Cake Shop is a veritable Charlotte institution. While this is primarily a custom order cake shop, you may luck into a cake slice or some decorated shortbread cookies if you happen to be passing by. Edible Art Cake Shop does fantastic wedding cakes, but it also does custom cakes for just about any celebration.
Over the years, I've ordered cakes for everything from first birthdays to milestone family celebrations and wedding anniversaries. Edible Art Cake Shop's speciality is a Southern pound cake-style dessert layered with traditional buttercream. Although it has a range of flavors and fillings, I hardly ever stray from the almond pound cake with classic buttercream icing (with some raspberry jam added on occasion).
The cake decorators can pull off the most elaborate and specific custom orders, from children's birthday party themes to cakes that look like luggage. The shop absolutely lives up to its name; we always enjoy its cakes from first glance to last bite. Pro tip: freeze a slice or two to enjoy later as you linger over happy family memories.
Edible Art Cake Shop is located at 2908 Selwyn Ave Charlotte, North Carolina 28209.
Copain
Copain is my "close enough to feel accessible but elevated enough to feel special" destination for catching up over coffee and pastry with a friend. I'm a sucker for one of its tender scones, especially the vanilla bean, enjoyed with a cappuccino, but its jammy blueberry muffins are just as delicious. I've also chatted away many an hour over its yogurt parfait with homemade granola. Don't sleep on the French toast casserole or almond croissant either.
Copain, owned by beloved North Carolina chef Jim Noble, is also about more than just pastry. It has an elaborate bread program, and also offers yummy prepared foods such as quiches, salads, and soups. Plus, there is ample seating to enjoy while savoring its freshly baked goodies.
Copain is located at 6601 Carnegie Blvd, Charlotte, North Carolina 28211 and 14020 Stream Way, Suite 118, Charlotte, North Carolina 28277.