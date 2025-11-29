How Apple Fritters Have Held Their Spot As A Classic Fall Dessert For Over 200 Years

Food trends come and go, and certainly this holds true in the category of baked goods. We all remember the cake pop era. And then there was the cupcake craze of the 2010s, as well as the wild twists on croissants and Cronut hybrids. But while fads cycle in and out of bakery displays, others stubbornly hold down their spot as timeless treats. One of these treats is the apple fritter, which has a far deeper and richer history than you may realize. Fritters are especially delightful in autumn, when apples are at their peak and all things cinnamon and spice are on our minds. Apples were harvested in the fall and didn't stay fresh for long, so early cooks naturally turned them into fritters — a simple treat that quickly became a staple for celebrating the harvest season. And while they are classics year-round, the tradition of using apples in the fall has remained, giving these treats centuries' worth of staying power.

The term fritter simply refers to practically anything dunked in batter and fried in oil or lard, either deep-fried or in a pan. A simple method for making treats over a fire with only scant, affordable ingredients is all you need. Multiple versions of apple fritter recipes appear in many popular cookbooks of the 17th century Colonial era, but their true roots actually date back even further. Early iterations of fried batter stuffed with chopped apples can be traced back to Europe in the 1300s. These rudimentary early fritters evolved into the Colonial-era treats, and eventually the puffy, deep-fried iteration similar to the version we enjoy today.