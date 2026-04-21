The Southern Cornmeal Mix That's Been A Kitchen Staple For Generations
A catchy slogan can go a long way in putting a brand on the map. Take the company Martha White: Its website credits its iconic slogan, "Goodness Gracious, It's Good!" with much of its success over the years. Founded in 1899, Martha White, which is known primarily for its flour and cornmeal products, may be less recognizable in northern regions, but it is a household staple in the South. Martha White has a variety of cornmeal products available (in addition to flour and muffin mixes), which can be used to make anything from Dolly Parton's three-ingredient cornbread to our favorite Southern-style cornbread dressing. Options include both white and yellow cornmeal, in both self-rising and plain varieties, as well as bags of cornmeal mix.
The company's Southern popularity is due in large part to the brand's support of country music, particularly musicians in its hometown of Nashville. In the 1940s, Martha White started promoting its products by sponsoring an early morning local radio show, "Martha White Biscuit and Cornbread Time," showcasing musical talent — and the brand has continued to be a big supporter of country music in the years since, even sponsoring Alison Krauss and Union Station's tours in the late 1990s. So beyond just a catchy slogan, the brand developed a strong identity associated with Nashville music, as well as high-quality baking products.
Martha White product options beyond cornmeal
In addition to its signature cornmeal — made from corn kernels — Martha White produces a line of cornbread mixes. If you're going for the ultimate time saver, grab a bag of the Cotton Country Buttermilk Cornbread and Muffin Mix — all you have to do is add water and bake. Other options include honey, Mexican style (flavored with peppers, onions, and cheese), and even gluten free. While they require ever-so-slightly more effort than the Cotton Country, you still only need to add milk, an egg, and possibly oil. Although, you could always try one of our game-changing hacks for boxed cornbread: tossing in a can of corn, blending in some bacon, etc.
Other Martha White products you may spy on store shelves include all-purpose and self-rising flours, plus some muffin mixes. The brand has the classics: lemon poppy seed, blueberry, and banana nut, as well as creative twists, such as blueberry or strawberry cheesecake, birthday cake, and cranberry orange.
Fun fact: Martha White played a significant role in Cracker Barrel's history, as its original brand ambassador, "Uncle" Herschel McCartney, spent over three decades as a traveling Martha White flour salesman. According to the Cracker Barrel website, this work helped him develop the philosophy and work ethic he eventually brought to the Cracker Barrel brand. The company even purchased an old Martha White milling facility to produce its own flours and mixes.