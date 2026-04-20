Thomas Keller's Easy Zucchini Method For A Crispy Outside And Creamy Inside

It's unfortunate that some people misunderstand zucchini, because the courgette contempt is more about what you do with it than the vegetable itself. Zucchini holds a lot of water, so if you're used to it turning out soggy and bland, famed chef Thomas Keller's technique, shared on TikTok via MasterClass, will change that. It starts with a bit of nifty prep and utilizes both direct and indirect heat.

Instead of slicing his zucchini into rounds or half-moon cuts, Keller halves them lengthwise and scores the cut sides in a cross-hatch pattern. He then salts them liberally to draw out moisture (ensuring better browning), letting the halves sit for up to 15 minutes before patting with paper towels. Scoring isn't just for bread; it increases surface area, intensifying flavor. And from a textural standpoint, slicing shallow slits lets heat penetrate deeper so that the zucchini's surface crisps while the inside softens. To best achieve this, Keller first cooks his zucchini cut-side down in an oven-safe pan with very hot oil.

Immediately, the intense heat will start browning the zucchini and give it that coveted crispy edge, but this isn't just a frying maneuver. Keller also preheats the oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit as the zucchini sizzles away, then places the entire stainless steel pan inside to cook for about 25 to 30 minutes. In the oven, the zucchini will continue to crisp on the outside while achieving a soft interior he describes as "creamy". This is nothing like plain old crispy air-fried zucchini; it's a precise handling of a woefully underrated vegetable.