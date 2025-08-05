How To Choose The Right Zucchini Size Based On The Dish You're Making

When it comes to zucchini, size plays a role — although perhaps not in the way you'd expect. In fact, reaching for the biggest zucchini in the pile isn't always the prize it sounds like it might be. As it turns out, small zucchini might be the better option.

Put simply, small zucchini have thinner skin (which means no peeling), hardly any seeds (which means no removing), and, when you cook them, their flesh goes all buttery soft and delicious. They're also the perfect vegetable to slice up real thin and enjoy raw in a salad, with just a little squeeze of lemon and oil. Their taste is mild, clean and slightly nutty, which means they make a perfect addition to just about anything you want to enjoy them in. We're talking anywhere from pasta to tacos and even your morning scramble — they'll bring the flavor wherever you throw them!

Similarly, going small is especially important if you're grating them up into fritters or baking them in bread because the smallest zucchinis make the best bread. And, if you're making zucchini noodles, you'll want to go small here, too. The insides of the bigger ones are mushy and won't retain their shape as well. However, if you're planning on stuffing them ... go ahead and forget everything we just said.