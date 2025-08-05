How To Choose The Right Zucchini Size Based On The Dish You're Making
When it comes to zucchini, size plays a role — although perhaps not in the way you'd expect. In fact, reaching for the biggest zucchini in the pile isn't always the prize it sounds like it might be. As it turns out, small zucchini might be the better option.
Put simply, small zucchini have thinner skin (which means no peeling), hardly any seeds (which means no removing), and, when you cook them, their flesh goes all buttery soft and delicious. They're also the perfect vegetable to slice up real thin and enjoy raw in a salad, with just a little squeeze of lemon and oil. Their taste is mild, clean and slightly nutty, which means they make a perfect addition to just about anything you want to enjoy them in. We're talking anywhere from pasta to tacos and even your morning scramble — they'll bring the flavor wherever you throw them!
Similarly, going small is especially important if you're grating them up into fritters or baking them in bread because the smallest zucchinis make the best bread. And, if you're making zucchini noodles, you'll want to go small here, too. The insides of the bigger ones are mushy and won't retain their shape as well. However, if you're planning on stuffing them ... go ahead and forget everything we just said.
Bigger zucchini have one main job (and they do it well)
When it comes to big zucchinis — the ones that are so big they almost look comical, the ones you side-eye at the farmers market and think "What would I even do with that?" — they aren't defective. They're just better suited to a whole different culinary experience. When a zucchini gets that big (as in, anything over 8 inches) things start to change: The flesh gets thicker, the skin gets more leathery, and even the seeds get bigger too. This means that the zucchini suddenly becomes much less suited for a raw salad and, instead, it becomes absolutely perfect for stuffing. After all, the thicker, tougher skin holds its shape in the oven once you've scooped out the middle.
Bigger zucchinis are also a great option to slice into thick rounds or into vertical strips. And let's face it: Nothing tastes more like summer on a plate than delicious grilled zucchini. Best of all, the bigger and sturdier body means that the rounds won't vanish or crisp up. Instead, they will retain their shape and flavor, and also withstand a good blast of heat to get all those lovely char marks.
Although big zucchini are a little more bitter, it's nothing you can't counteract with other flavors like salt, garlic and lemon. Plus, they're usually much cheaper by weight, so you can get even more bang for your buck. Even if you accidentally overbuy, don't worry — simply use this zucchini freezer storage trick to make them last longer. And, although it won't come out of the freezer quite the same as how it went in, it'll still be a great addition to your soups and stews over the winter.