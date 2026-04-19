5 Steps You Need To Take At The First Sign Of Grain Weevils In Your Kitchen

The name weevil sounds almost cute, doesn't it? If you've ever dealt with an infestation of these tiny critters in your pantry, though, you know that it can be pretty alarming to see tiny creatures crawling through your rice, oats, or other dry goods. Weevils come in a variety of sizes, but even the largest ones only grow up to about a quarter of an inch long. While these small pantry bugs can't hurt you (or your pets), you'll want to get rid of them quickly if you realize they've infiltrated your grains, as they tend to multiply quickly (more on how to spot weevil eggs in your dry goods in just a moment).

If you notice the pests in your home, there's a decent chance you unknowingly brought some home after your last trip to the grocery store. The good news: If you've noticed some weevils (or signs of weevils) in the grains in your pantry, they're fairly easy to eradicate. They don't bite, they don't carry diseases — they're simply a pain in the pantry that you'll want to take care of sooner rather than later. Luckily, there are some easy tips you can use to say goodbye to these pesky pantry pests, no chemicals required.