Decluttering Your Kitchen? Start With This Pantry Tip For Instant Results

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you cook daily for a big family or regularly meal prep for one, the kitchen is a space where most of us spend a significant amount of time. Though some perceive them as purely utilitarian, the reality is more often the exact opposite. Kitchens are spaces we gravitate toward naturally to prepare delicious meals and spend quality time together. Of course, this also makes kitchens prone to gathering all kinds of clutter, from unusual kitchen gadgets that are actually life-savers to packets of fast food ketchup and half-eaten bags of chips.

Decluttering any area of your home may seem like a herculean task, but the kitchen can be particularly complex since you'll likely need it to remain functional in the meantime. One easy way to get instant results and keep the space available for cooking is to decant as many pantry staples as possible into uniform, airtight containers. Not only is this a win aesthetically, but it also helps you more easily assess what ingredients needs to be restocked and keeps your favorite snacks fresh for longer.

Instead of struggling to roll and clip crinkly plastic bags, you can simply transfer pretzels, chips, cookies, and even cereal from their original packaging into something similar to the OXO Good Grips 5-Piece POP Container Set. Sets like this usually feature a variety of container sizes so you can easily store different volumes of food. They're also made to sit flush with each other, freeing up room to keep your pantry well stocked with canned essentials like tuna and pre-cooked canned potatoes.