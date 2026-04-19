The Vibrant, Beautiful Fruit Tree You Should Plant To Attract Hummingbirds

Birdwatching is more fun than it seems. There is something thrilling about spotting an unexpected bird type in your yard — and once you do, you want to keep them coming back. Hummingbirds are those tiny, adorable birds with fast-moving wings (if you blink, you could miss them). They're always exciting to spot in the garden because they're so fun to watch. If you want to make sure you attract hummingbirds this season, consider planting a crab apple tree.

While crab apples are vibrant, edible fruits that resemble the popular orchard staple, they're smaller and certainly not the sweetest type of apples you can buy. As such, they're commonly used in baked goods rather than eaten right off the tree. Technically, they can be eaten raw, but just watch out for the seeds — they're toxic to humans.

Crab apple trees have an abstract benefit to hummingbirds, in that their spring blooms attract small insects that hummingbirds eat, even though the fast-flapping animals don't really consume any crab apple nectar. The hummingbirds follow the insects, so planting crab apple trees in your yard can attract and help sustain them. The trees are also great for letting the birds hide and perch.