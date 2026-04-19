The Vibrant, Beautiful Fruit Tree You Should Plant To Attract Hummingbirds
Birdwatching is more fun than it seems. There is something thrilling about spotting an unexpected bird type in your yard — and once you do, you want to keep them coming back. Hummingbirds are those tiny, adorable birds with fast-moving wings (if you blink, you could miss them). They're always exciting to spot in the garden because they're so fun to watch. If you want to make sure you attract hummingbirds this season, consider planting a crab apple tree.
While crab apples are vibrant, edible fruits that resemble the popular orchard staple, they're smaller and certainly not the sweetest type of apples you can buy. As such, they're commonly used in baked goods rather than eaten right off the tree. Technically, they can be eaten raw, but just watch out for the seeds — they're toxic to humans.
Crab apple trees have an abstract benefit to hummingbirds, in that their spring blooms attract small insects that hummingbirds eat, even though the fast-flapping animals don't really consume any crab apple nectar. The hummingbirds follow the insects, so planting crab apple trees in your yard can attract and help sustain them. The trees are also great for letting the birds hide and perch.
Tips for planting crab apple trees
Crab apple trees grow throughout much of the United States, and do best in colder temperate climates. If you want to plant these trees in your front yard, keep in mind that they can grow up to 20 feet tall, though dwarf varieties exist. If you end up planting them in your garden, add other elements that will also attract hummingbirds, such as a feeder filled with the perfect sugar-water blend.
Plant your trees in either spring or fall. You want the temperatures cool — not too hot or too cold — and the soil moist. Plant them somewhere where they'll get plenty of sun. If it does get too hot in the plant's first year, increase how much you water it. For guidance, crab apple trees should receive about an inch of water per week, but need around two inches during heat waves.
You might plant the trees to bring hummingbirds, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't benefit from them. While they ripen in the fall months, wait until winter to pick them. Once the apples freeze from the frosty temps, they'll actually soften and sweeten up a bit. From there, you can use them in pies, tarts, or even make a jam.