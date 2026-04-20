Can Baking Soda Really Save Your Acidic Cocktails?
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Baking soda proudly holds its place as the most practical pantry staple ever. Whether it's used as a leavening agent for baked goods, an odor neutralizer, or a powerful cleaner for stubborn surfaces like ovens and tile grout, it never fails to deliver. But perhaps one of the most unexpected uses for baking soda, which you've likely never heard of, is in cocktails. For that reason, if your whiskey sour makes your face pucker, you might want to consider reaching for baking soda. In fact, just a pinch of it can help tone down the acidity of your beverage.
Developed by a bartender called Liberty Adams, this method (known as reverse acidity) comes down to a reaction known as neutralization. This chemical process occurs when an acid (like your acidic cocktail) and a base (like baking soda), interact and produce salt and water. The reaction raises the drink's pH while softening its acidity, without affecting its flavor.
However, Toby Maloney, a renowned, James Beard Award-winning bartender, mixologist, and author of "The Classic Cocktail Sessions," revealed in an exclusive conversation that he is not quite convinced by the method. "I get that using an alkaline would help when something gets too acidic," Maloney pointed out. "I just don't think that baking soda tastes very good." At the same time, Vlad Novikov, head of bars at The Ned in Washington, DC, took an even stronger stance against the approach. "I would discourage this technique," Vlad Novikov told Chowhound.
There are several options for fixing an overly acidic cocktail
According to Vlad Novikov, adding baking soda to a cocktail can disrupt its balance. It may also cause carbonation. Now, if you're one of those people who think carbonated drinks taste better, this might even work for you. However, if you're not, then you'll most likely end up with a drink that's anything but enjoyable. Go overboard with the baking soda and it'll easily leave your drink tasting metallic, soapy, and even salty. "When you're preparing a large stock or soup, it makes more sense to try and save something, but for an individual cocktail, it's probably easier to either just remake it, or double the recipe and not add as much acid when doing so," Novikov explained.
That said, if your cocktail really does need some fixing and baking soda is totally off the table, Toby Maloney suggested trying a few alternatives to reduce the acidity. Although the ingredients you can use largely depend on the cocktail type, sugar and water are two reliable additions that can soften the sharpness. "But you could also use fruit that has rounding qualities, like guava, banana, papaya, and cucumber," Maloney elaborated. Different aromas can also help tame cocktails. "A bit of [fresh-grated] nutmeg ... a spray of smoky scotch, a hint of vanilla or honeysuckle on the nose will help balance out a drink," he added. Using herbs, such as thyme, sage, or cilantro, for example, can also help tone down the acidity. Plus, they'll add another depth of flavor to it.
Fixing the cocktail isn't always worth the effort
When asked about what the best methods for fixing a cocktail are, Vlad Novikov emphasized that he typically relies on dilution. "But not just stirring something with ice or shaking it," he explained. "You can dilute by just adding more of the other ingredients." He further recommended salt as a quick fix that can instantly brighten up any overly tart cocktail. "If it's just a little bit too sour, but the flavor is good, you can also add some salt," Novikov revealed. "Small amounts of salt reduce the perception of acidity, either as a rim or just in the drink." With that in mind, salt is surprisingly versatile. It is also the one simple ingredient that can fix your overly bitter cocktail.
However, not all cocktails can be salvaged. And in some cases, it's easier to just start over than keep trying to adjust them and waste your time. "Honestly, if it was very bad, I would just remake it," Novikov stated. "It's just drinks after all." Whether it makes sense to fix a cocktail depends on several factors, including its style, ingredients, ice, as well as glassware. All of these factors affect its appearance, taste, and aroma.
Ultimately, if you're set on rescuing it for good, then go easy with the ingredients. "I always encourage straw tasting and changing things little by little when working on new cocktails and experimenting," Novikov said. Start by adding a small amount of the required dose and increase as you go. "It's much harder to take something out of a cocktail than add more," Toby Maloney said. "Don't use two things in tandem. One thing at a time."