Can Baking Soda Really Save Your Acidic Cocktails?

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Baking soda proudly holds its place as the most practical pantry staple ever. Whether it's used as a leavening agent for baked goods, an odor neutralizer, or a powerful cleaner for stubborn surfaces like ovens and tile grout, it never fails to deliver. But perhaps one of the most unexpected uses for baking soda, which you've likely never heard of, is in cocktails. For that reason, if your whiskey sour makes your face pucker, you might want to consider reaching for baking soda. In fact, just a pinch of it can help tone down the acidity of your beverage.

Developed by a bartender called Liberty Adams, this method (known as reverse acidity) comes down to a reaction known as neutralization. This chemical process occurs when an acid (like your acidic cocktail) and a base (like baking soda), interact and produce salt and water. The reaction raises the drink's pH while softening its acidity, without affecting its flavor.

However, Toby Maloney, a renowned, James Beard Award-winning bartender, mixologist, and author of "The Classic Cocktail Sessions," revealed in an exclusive conversation that he is not quite convinced by the method. "I get that using an alkaline would help when something gets too acidic," Maloney pointed out. "I just don't think that baking soda tastes very good." At the same time, Vlad Novikov, head of bars at The Ned in Washington, DC, took an even stronger stance against the approach. "I would discourage this technique," Vlad Novikov told Chowhound.