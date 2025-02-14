Fix Your Overly Bitter Cocktail With One Simple Ingredient

Making cocktails at home can be an intimidating undertaking. With all the liquors, liqueurs, tinctures, and garnishes at your disposal, it can seem like you need an advanced education in mixology just to get started. Sure, you know the difference between a cocktail and a mixed drink. And you probably know that certain additions, like aromatic bitters, are a great way to balance cocktails. But, when you find that your drink has gone too far to the bitter end, is it still salvageable? Yes, you can save that bitter drink: You just need to add a pinch of salt.

Salt is the most common seasoning in the world of gastronomy because it's a powerful (and natural) flavor enhancer and one of the five tastes that react with our taste buds, i.e. salty, bitter, sweet, sour, and umami. Our bodies need salt to function, so we've evolved to crave the flavor. But adding salt to any food or drink doesn't just make it taste saltier, it helps balance and enhance other flavors, as well. Salt counteracts bitter flavors by subduing our taste buds' detection of them. When it comes to cocktails, salt will draw out more sweet and sour flavors and tamp down on the bitter, taking your cocktail from lackluster to luminous.