The Only Pancake Measurement Rule You'll Ever Need For Perfect Batter Every Time

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If just the mere mention of pancake mornings makes you shudder from the stress, you're in a safe place now. There is a simple pancake ratio that you need to memorize once – 2 parts flour, 2 parts liquid, 1 part egg, and ½ part butter – to say goodbye to all the chaos, the guesswork, the scribbled recipes in the back of drawers, and half-used boxes strewn around the kitchen. Get this simple ratio to click into place in your mind and pancakes will never be a struggle again.

This ratio comes from the cook book Ratio by Michael Ruhlman and it works because it balances two very important pancake elements: structure and flavor. You need some flour for the body, liquid to make the batter pourable, egg to keep it all together, and butter to add some richness. And that's the base. The ratio works the same whether you use self-rising flour, all-purpose flour, or whole wheat flour. (You can also incorporate other dry ingredients if wanted, such as baking powder for fluffiness and salt for extra flavor.) Sugar is a flexible addition depending on your sweetness preferences — for example, Ruhlman likes to add a splash of vanilla extract alongside the sugar. This ratio isn't the only method for getting a delicious pancake result — there are plenty of great recipes that mix things up — but it's a great go-to if you're looking for an easy formula or are intimidated about making them from scratch. With this ratio, you can avoid store-bought pancake mixes and instead whip up a stack of your own that feels fresh and adjustable.