Which Color Bell Pepper Is Best For Your Recipes?

Modern art lovers might prefer the cereal aisle, but the rainbow of colors splashed across the supermarket's produce section creates a kaleidoscopic tableau that can zap the doldrums right out of grocery shopping. But that kaleidoscope can also seem confusing if you're juggling red, orange, green, and yellow bell peppers. This is particularly tricky when you're working with a recipe that doesn't specify one hue or another, or you're making something off the cuff, such as crudités.

Bell peppers' flavors more or less run on a bitter-to-sweet spectrum that starts with green and ends with red. That range also doubles as their ripeness meter. A newborn bell pepper emerges green on the vine, shifting into shades of yellow, orange, and red as it ages. If you're aiming to create an earthy, vegetal taste, green is the name of the game; red's just right for sweet seekers; and yellow and orange, which are virtually interchangeable, fall in-between. So, you can use red to perk up a dish, green to mellow it out, and yellow and orange for pretty much whatever.