Which Color Bell Pepper Is Best For Your Recipes?
Modern art lovers might prefer the cereal aisle, but the rainbow of colors splashed across the supermarket's produce section creates a kaleidoscopic tableau that can zap the doldrums right out of grocery shopping. But that kaleidoscope can also seem confusing if you're juggling red, orange, green, and yellow bell peppers. This is particularly tricky when you're working with a recipe that doesn't specify one hue or another, or you're making something off the cuff, such as crudités.
Bell peppers' flavors more or less run on a bitter-to-sweet spectrum that starts with green and ends with red. That range also doubles as their ripeness meter. A newborn bell pepper emerges green on the vine, shifting into shades of yellow, orange, and red as it ages. If you're aiming to create an earthy, vegetal taste, green is the name of the game; red's just right for sweet seekers; and yellow and orange, which are virtually interchangeable, fall in-between. So, you can use red to perk up a dish, green to mellow it out, and yellow and orange for pretty much whatever.
Picking a perfect pepper for a few potential recipes
Consider something such as barley and walnut-stuffed bell peppers. Walnuts are already somewhat bitter, so you can cross green bell peppers off your shopping list. Orange and yellow, instead, bring some mild sweetness, and red takes it to the max. This particular preparation also includes dried currants, however, which bring their own sugar, so toe the middle here for optimal balance. A spicy slow cooker beef chili, on the other hand, leans into its big, bold, savory notes, making it suitable for the lean, mean flavors of a green bell pepper. The same goes for one-pot red beans and rice.
Red bell pepper strips are also tops for fajitas, which don't typically have a ton of sweetness from other ingredients, and they also liven up bitter sauteed greens, such as kale. Additionally, red bell peppers seem to have way more dedicated recipes than the other colors. Muhammara (a roasted red bell pepper dip), romesco sauce, and roasted red pepper soup all mandate the botanical, for example, so there are plenty of ways to use it should you ever toss too many into your cart.