The 5 Biggest Fast Food Chicken Sandwiches On The Market In 2026

It's no shock that fast food restaurants have increased prices over the years due to inflation. In an effort to save money, many menu items have had their portion sizes reduced. This phenomenon flew under the radar for some time, but thanks to social media, consumers are now very aware of the "shrinkflation" epidemic. This is when businesses reduce the size of a product, without reducing the prices to match. The change was subtle initially, with slight price increases — then the portions began shrinking, and customers caught on.

Across social media, guests started documenting their smaller meals. The sheer number of firsthand accounts made it clear that this had become an industry-wide issue. Guest dissatisfaction was bad news for fast food restaurants across the United States. Consumers started questioning other ways that fast food restaurants might be deceiving customers. And this pressure even caused Chipotle to bring back larger portions after backlash, for example. Simultaneously, competitors have capitalized on the chaos. In Chili's case, it called out fast food shrinkflation, while simultaneously debuting a bigger chicken sandwich.

Restaurants like Chick-fil-A are also being called out more frequently about reduced portion sizes. Many guests are particularly vocal about the much smaller version of its trademark chicken sandwich, making it clear that these cut backs are not a coincidence. And while it seems that most fast food restaurants have been affected by shrinkflation, there are still many options that are well worth your money. Next time you're craving a chicken sandwich, check out the following fast food establishments for the biggest options in 2026.