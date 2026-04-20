The 5 Biggest Fast Food Chicken Sandwiches On The Market In 2026
It's no shock that fast food restaurants have increased prices over the years due to inflation. In an effort to save money, many menu items have had their portion sizes reduced. This phenomenon flew under the radar for some time, but thanks to social media, consumers are now very aware of the "shrinkflation" epidemic. This is when businesses reduce the size of a product, without reducing the prices to match. The change was subtle initially, with slight price increases — then the portions began shrinking, and customers caught on.
Across social media, guests started documenting their smaller meals. The sheer number of firsthand accounts made it clear that this had become an industry-wide issue. Guest dissatisfaction was bad news for fast food restaurants across the United States. Consumers started questioning other ways that fast food restaurants might be deceiving customers. And this pressure even caused Chipotle to bring back larger portions after backlash, for example. Simultaneously, competitors have capitalized on the chaos. In Chili's case, it called out fast food shrinkflation, while simultaneously debuting a bigger chicken sandwich.
Restaurants like Chick-fil-A are also being called out more frequently about reduced portion sizes. Many guests are particularly vocal about the much smaller version of its trademark chicken sandwich, making it clear that these cut backs are not a coincidence. And while it seems that most fast food restaurants have been affected by shrinkflation, there are still many options that are well worth your money. Next time you're craving a chicken sandwich, check out the following fast food establishments for the biggest options in 2026.
Popeyes
Popeyes is known for crispy chicken, but its menu didn't feature a chicken sandwich until 2019. This development was explosive, prompting guests to wait in long lines to try the newest menu item. Reviewers across social media have long been obsessed with this offering, continuing the discussion well beyond its initial release date. Since then, Popeyes has expanded its many varieties of chicken sandwiches. When it comes to a sizable chicken sandwich, you won't be disappointed with this choice.
This fast food restaurant is, of course, known for its standard chicken sandwich, which guests say is tender and crunchy with every bite. This option totals out to 700 calories and costs around $7.46, depending on where you live. The Spicy Chicken Sandwich is great for those who want a little spice kick. This option comes with hot sauce, pickles, and features a large chicken filet. Some guests claim it cost them anywhere from $5.49 to $6.79, up to $7.49 (depending on state tax). The standard and spicy sandwiches are similar in size and caloric content.
One reviewer on Instagram shared their go-to selection, which includes a chicken sandwich. Despite shrinkflation concerns, they state their order has remained the same for years. Various reviews and first hand accounts confirm that Popeyes' chicken sandwich remains one of many top-tier fast food options. In terms of sizing, it is clearly one of the more hefty options you can buy. Before you order, you'd be best off to check out Chowhound's ranking of every Popeyes chicken sandwich from worst to best.
Jollibee
The classic chicken sandwich from Jollibee features a generously portioned, double-dredged chicken breast. One customer noted in a YouTube review, "Had a fantastic original chicken sandwich at Jollibee! A bit pricey, but definitely worth it as an indulgent treat once in a while." The sandwich contains about 568 calories and will cost you around $7.49 depending on where you order from.
One customer noted on YouTube that the Jollibee spicy chicken sandwich is smaller than Popeyes' spicy option. That said, this sandwich is still a sizable option, compared to others on the market. The chicken itself boasts flavors of garlic, citrus, and soy, which serves as a nice complement to the jalapeños and Sriracha mayo that it comes with. It seems what it lacks in comparative size, is clearly made up for with bright flavor and a bit of heat. Some guests note they purchased this sandwich for about $5.99, though it can range up to $7.49. As for caloric content, this item hits about 560.
Jollibee has also been known to serve limited-edition chicken sandwiches, like the Aloha Chicken . This variety was served with grilled pineapple, cheese, bacon, and lettuce on top for $8.99. This sandwich was juicy and flavorful. Its peppery bite nicely paired with the garlic mayonnaise in a brioche bun. For those who want an even bigger chicken sandwich, you can try the Double Chicken Sandwich (835 calories). This option features the original toppings, and comes with two breaded chicken filets.
Bojangles
Bojangles offers a BLT chicken sandwich that hits many "best of" lists due to its high quality meat and size. One customer noted on YouTube that when ordering fast food, there's always risk that it could be poorly made. "If you follow the channel, you know this is my favorite chicken sandwich when it's done right. It's usually done right. I think this blows away every other chicken sandwich on the market". The chicken is well-seasoned, crispy, and packs a punch for the price you pay.
Reviewers note that this sandwich delivers on taste and value for the cost. This totals out to from anywhere between $7 and $8.81 (pre tax). Bojangles chicken is known for its punchy, Cajun flavor — which is due in part to a buttermilk marinade that the chicken is prepped in before frying. This step ensures that the chicken breast is infused with the seasonings, instead of being merely dusted overtop.
The sandwich contains 670 calories and features a hand-breaded crispy chicken breast. Once fried, it's served with minimalist toppings: pickles and mayo on a soft bun. While no one chicken cutlet will be the same, this fast food sandwich is a consistently large option. Customers on Reddit discuss the size of this sandwich, with one post showing off a chicken sandwich where the filet completely overtook the bun. Another Redditor commented, "the bread looks lost and helpless next to that behemoth."
Shake Shack
When it comes to Shake Shack, chicken sandwiches might not be the first think you think of. That's because this establishment is known for its burgers and signature shakes. That said, it also offers many different chicken sandwiches to choose from. So depending on what flavors you're after, you may feel compelled to try a variety of other menu staples when you go.
Shake Shack's signature chicken sandwich is considered bigger than other fast food options. That said, it can lean more expensive in alignment with its overall size. The Chicken Shack sandwich is served on a fluffy bun with herby mayo, pickles, and shredded lettuce (550 calories). Some customers consider the classic chicken sandwich to be an underrated menu item. But the standard chicken sandwich is not the only way to indulge in Shake Shack's many offerings. As of March 31st this year, you can get the new pimento cheese chicken sandwich across locations. You can get the fan-favorite Korean chicken sandwich at select locations now, too.
While portioning is competitive against the market, Shake Shack tends to lean on the expensive side. Prices are generally higher than other fast food establishments. It is true that Shake Shack will likely serve you a bigger sandwich than other chains. But not all reviewers are in agreement when it comes to what you get for the price. Some consider that the total amount of food is not adequately reflective of how much you end up paying.
KFC
KFC's chicken sandwich is described by customers as being massive. At a price point of $6, it's one of few reasonably priced options you can get across the United States. KFC is among many reliable spots for crispy chicken sandwiches. Though, in 2026, there are quite a few menu changes and price updates to pay mind to. Of KFC's offerings, both the standard and spicy chicken sandwich are 520 calories each. Either will cost you anywhere from $3.99 to $6.99 (depending on where you live).
KFC's chicken sandwich varieties are vast. Menu items include a honey barbecue option ($6.49) and a saucy option ($5.49). KFC also recently re-added a formerly discontinued menu item called The Zinger. This chicken sandwich is crispy, spicy, and comes on a bed of shredded lettuce with mayo. The Zinger patty is seemingly bigger, and offered in Southern California (select markets). Overall, many of KFC's options seem to outsize comparable menu items across competitor fast food chains.
It turns out that KFC also brought back the Snacker Chicken Sandwich in 2026. Sure, this is a intentionally smaller, snack-able option. But many combos give you the chance to get a number of chicken sandwiches for less, totaling out to a larger amount of chicken overall. At $3 per sandwich, there are a few combo options that will get you quite a bit of food on a budget. One $9 combo option comes with two snackers, five-piece nuggets, fries, and a drink.