The Longest Tasting Menu Took 24 Hours To Serve — Here's What Diners Ate
From the get-go, some tasting menus can look inadequate in servings, especially for their cost. But that's impossible when it comes to the longest tasting menu that took 24 hours to serve. In 2015, Bespoke Offers and Bompas & Parr collaborated, and they had quite an ambitious vision. With 200 courses for a total of 10 meals, the event was dubbed "The 200 Club," where a new dish arrived on the table every seven minutes and 14 seconds. Various types of dishes were created by eight chefs, with the theme centered on different colors. For instance, the breakfast menu was called "Yellow Breakfast," featuring citrusy flavors and, of course, a dose of caffeine. Other dishes that were presented focused on fruity centerpieces, flirty twists, and even leafy greens.
Despite the myriad of flavors that were served to 50 excited guests, the menu seemed well curated, paired with exceptional plating for each one, so every meal was presented in a thoughtful composition. The £999 tickets — or around $1,350 — for the tasting menu event at The Factory in London were sold to the public, but the slots to indulge in a tasting course for the whole day were limited. Compared to the most expensive tasting menus in every state, this expectedly takes the cake. Around 1,600 plates were reportedly served, and while we couldn't help but think about how they managed the cleanup after, the behind the scenes must've been quite the show.
The complete 200 Club experience
After the Yellow Breakfast was served, diners were treated to White Elevenses, which is reminiscent of a whimsical afternoon tea party, where custard and quiche make an appearance. What followed the British-inspired course was the Green Lunch. As you can tell from the name, leafy greens arrived on the table, along with cheeses, meats, and jellies. Meanwhile, the Blue Afternoon Snack featured fish, whereas the Purple Five O'Clock Tiffin featured summer fruits. The Pink Dinner is all about cured meats and smoky flavors, while the Red Party Time brought two continents, Australia and Asia, together in one thrilling feast.
Orange Drunchies mashed different expert approaches, so diners got to see the unbridled craftsmanship of the people who made everything come together. It was a play on textures, which created a satisfying mouthfeel in each bite. Brown Blackout was all about decadence in the unbeatable balance of sweet and savory. The art of layering flavors was quite evident here with coffee and chocolate. The last course, the Multicolor Final Countdown, was a celebration of cuisines from around the globe, finishing strong with exemplary plating, enhanced by colorful hues — quite fitting for the curtain call.