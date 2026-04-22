The Longest Tasting Menu Took 24 Hours To Serve — Here's What Diners Ate

From the get-go, some tasting menus can look inadequate in servings, especially for their cost. But that's impossible when it comes to the longest tasting menu that took 24 hours to serve. In 2015, Bespoke Offers and Bompas & Parr collaborated, and they had quite an ambitious vision. With 200 courses for a total of 10 meals, the event was dubbed "The 200 Club," where a new dish arrived on the table every seven minutes and 14 seconds. Various types of dishes were created by eight chefs, with the theme centered on different colors. For instance, the breakfast menu was called "Yellow Breakfast," featuring citrusy flavors and, of course, a dose of caffeine. Other dishes that were presented focused on fruity centerpieces, flirty twists, and even leafy greens.

Despite the myriad of flavors that were served to 50 excited guests, the menu seemed well curated, paired with exceptional plating for each one, so every meal was presented in a thoughtful composition. The £999 tickets — or around $1,350 — for the tasting menu event at The Factory in London were sold to the public, but the slots to indulge in a tasting course for the whole day were limited. Compared to the most expensive tasting menus in every state, this expectedly takes the cake. Around 1,600 plates were reportedly served, and while we couldn't help but think about how they managed the cleanup after, the behind the scenes must've been quite the show.