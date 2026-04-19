As one of the oldest surviving cuisines on the planet, Ethiopian cuisine is a way of life, a form of community-building that centers around ancient grains, slow-cooked stews, and a rich layering of spices. And the best part is, it all tastes incredible.

I have researched Ethiopian food for a specialty cookbook, leading to a love affair with injera, holy basil, and berbere spice — some of the essentials for Ethiopian food. Presented with the opportunity to assemble the definitive guide of the 15 Ethiopian foods everyone should try at least once, I turned to a few experts to share their knowledge. Delish Lemma and his wife are the owners of Delish Ethiopian Cuisine in Seattle. Meymuna Hussein-Cattan is the owner of Los Angeles-based Flavors from Afar. Berekti Mengistu, is the owner of Mesob Ethiopian Restaurant in Montclair, New Jersey. And finally, Shruthi Baskaran-Makanju, who is the food systems expert and vegetarian food blogger behind Urban Farmie, and has spent nearly a decade working on Ethiopian food systems and cooking in home kitchens across Addis Ababa. To all of them, Ethiopian food is about coming together.

"A typical Ethiopian dinner usually is a moment of communion of coming together and enjoying each other's presence just as much as it is about the food," says Lemma. In fact, it is not unusual to see people feeding each other during the meal, an act called "gursha" that is considered a sign of affection. "Always take your time with the meal," adds Hussein-Cattan. "Ethiopian food is meant to be shared, talked over, and remembered."