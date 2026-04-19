Why Aldi Cashiers Sit Down At The Registers

When you make your first trip to Aldi, you'll notice the German discount grocer does things a little bit differently than other grocery stores. Before you even walk through the door, you need a quarter for your cart (tip: If you don't have a quarter at Aldi, nicely ask a cashier to borrow one). One difference you might not have expected, however, is a super-fast checkout process. One of the reasons Aldi cashiers are able to be so much more efficient than cashiers at other stores: They sit down during the checkout process. This is in stark contrast to other U.S. grocery stores, most of which make cashiers stand as they scan groceries throughout their shift.

According to an employee (via Mental Floss), Aldi did testing to find the most efficient way for cashiers to scan groceries. The chain's research showed allowing employees to have a seat actually resulted in faster checkouts, boosting efficiency for the company and making the process faster for customers. Sitting down doesn't just help employees stay more comfortable, but it also helps them conserve energy and increase productivity. The chain's German roots may also play a role — the country's official policies and labor unions encourage grocery stores to allow its cashiers to take a seat while they're working the register.