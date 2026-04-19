Why Aldi Cashiers Sit Down At The Registers
When you make your first trip to Aldi, you'll notice the German discount grocer does things a little bit differently than other grocery stores. Before you even walk through the door, you need a quarter for your cart (tip: If you don't have a quarter at Aldi, nicely ask a cashier to borrow one). One difference you might not have expected, however, is a super-fast checkout process. One of the reasons Aldi cashiers are able to be so much more efficient than cashiers at other stores: They sit down during the checkout process. This is in stark contrast to other U.S. grocery stores, most of which make cashiers stand as they scan groceries throughout their shift.
According to an employee (via Mental Floss), Aldi did testing to find the most efficient way for cashiers to scan groceries. The chain's research showed allowing employees to have a seat actually resulted in faster checkouts, boosting efficiency for the company and making the process faster for customers. Sitting down doesn't just help employees stay more comfortable, but it also helps them conserve energy and increase productivity. The chain's German roots may also play a role — the country's official policies and labor unions encourage grocery stores to allow its cashiers to take a seat while they're working the register.
What Aldi employees have to say
Allowing cashiers to sit down as they scan groceries isn't the only thing that sets Aldi apart from other grocery stores when it comes to efficiency, and employees have a lot of opinions on the way the store is run. Self-reported employees have taken to social media to discuss their job, and some said while it's nice to get to sit down while ringing out customers, other parts of the job are pretty physical, so the rest is needed. When employees are working the register, they're expected to be super quick — moving through up to 60 customers each hour.
Next time you hit up your local Aldi, you can help make things easier for your seated cashier by doing your part to boost their scan speed. Aldi employees scan groceries super fast (you're not imagining it) because the store tracks their ring speed to judge their work performance. Employees said it's helpful if you put the heavier items onto the belt first, as this allows them to easily load them into the cart without worrying about squishing lighter or less durable items. You'll also want to have your payment method ready to roll, as this allows your seated cashier to complete your transaction quicker. If you're not sure of the best way to help, simply ask — employees are happy to give you instructions that can help them hit their ring speed goals.