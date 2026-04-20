Trader Joe's Sells A French Brie That's So Creamy It's Almost Like Butter

Trader Joe's offers many international products at reasonable prices. Among these delicacies, you can discover a vast range of high-quality, European-made cheeses, like the Saint André Triple Crème Brie, for example, offered at $13.99 per pound. Made on the northwest coast of France in the Normandy region, it combines cow's milk with rich cream, yielding a cheese as ultra-creamy as it is palatable. As a triple crème Brie, it contains at least 75% butterfat, which is quite the jump from standard double crème Brie cheeses, which tend to have a butterfat content as low as 35%. This gives the Saint André Brie a tangy, mildly sweet, slightly salty flavor, and a butter-like consistency that is easily spreadable.

Those who aren't used to blooming cheese rinds (edible mold on the outside)may feel slightly intimidated at first. But the slight tang of the rind adds a bite that complements the decadent flavor and creamy texture of the internal layer. If you are still a bit hesitant, you can ease your way into the rind by pairing this Brie with crackers and honey. Adding these balancing elements will make the texture and flavor more accessible.

Many have shared that Saint André changed their opinion about Brie — specifically as this variety is very approachable as opposed to other Brie cheeses, which can taste overly earthen, akin to mushroom or almond. One reviewer was so delighted by its distinct texture that they wrote, "If butter and Brie had a very elegant French baby ... this would be it."