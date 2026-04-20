Icons From Maya Angelou To Muhammad Ali Dined At This Prime Rib Restaurant In Baltimore
Few things are better for a restaurant's publicity than being frequented by the rich and famous. In Los Angeles, spots like Nobu and Wolfgang Puck's Spago are known celebrity hot spots. In New York City, it's Cote, The Corner Store, and Cafe Chelsea. Even though Baltimore is one of the more overlooked restaurant cities, it might not come to mind as having celebrity destination restaurants. But the truth is, Maryland's largest city actually has a spot or two — one of which is The Prime Rib.
Founded in 1965 by brothers Buzz and Nick BeLer, this historic restaurant – which is still family-owned to this day – is located on North Calvert Street in Baltimore. The Prime Rib has the look and feel of a classic steakhouse, with a dark interior, spotless tablecloths, and classic paintings and lighting adorning the walls. It has the perfect ambience to attract celebrities who want to dine in an elegant space with a simple, straightforward and classic steakhouse menu.
Yes, Maya Angelou and Muhammad Ali have dined at The Prime Rib, but that's just the beginning. According to Baltimore Magazine, in The Prime Rib's more than 60 years of existence, it has seen singers and actors like Harry Belafonte, Tony Curtis, Johnny Depp, John Denver, James Earl Jones, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Liberace walk through its doors. Athletes such as Julius Erving, Joe Frazier, Ray Lewis, Cal Ripken Jr., Ichiro Suzuki, and Johnny Unitas have dined there. And other prominent figures like Ted Turner, Desmond Tutu, Rosa Parks, and King Abdullah II of Jordan have been spotted at The Prime Rib.
Celebrities and locals alike love The Prime Rib's menu
It's no wonder celebrities and Baltimore locals flock to The Prime Rib. Its straightforward steakhouse menu features 28-ounce bone-in prime ribeye steak, other Prime-graded steak cuts, and fresh seafood — like salmon, lobster tails, and jumbo lump crab cakes. A wide range of hot and cold appetizers include various oyster preparations, a seafood platter, broiled escargot, and even caviar. This is a fancy night out type of menu with steaks starting at around $80 for 8-ounce filet mignon and 12-ounce New York strip, topping off at $140 for 30-ounce bone-in prime rib roast.
It's not just celebrities that love this legendary Baltimore hot spot, however. Yelpers give The Prime Rib a 4-star rating. One customer said, "This place is a class act from start to finish!" OpenTable gives the restaurant a 4.6 rating with one customer stating, "Service was friendly yet very professional. Meal was very good and worth the price. The restaurant is a throwback to the days of elegant local restaurants." Baltimore Magazine featured one writer's "love letter to The Prime Rib" in which he concluded, "My simple truth is that there's nowhere in the city you can get anything like a Prime Rib prime rib. What originally cost $4.95 now goes for $72 — and it's worth every cent."
Though you may visit The Prime Rib in hopes of seeing a celebrity or two, the real star of the show is the classic steakhouse food. In a country drenched in overpriced, repetitive steakhouses and over-the-top chain restaurants, it's good to know that spots like The Prime Rib in Baltimore still exist.