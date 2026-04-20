Icons From Maya Angelou To Muhammad Ali Dined At This Prime Rib Restaurant In Baltimore

Few things are better for a restaurant's publicity than being frequented by the rich and famous. In Los Angeles, spots like Nobu and Wolfgang Puck's Spago are known celebrity hot spots. In New York City, it's Cote, The Corner Store, and Cafe Chelsea. Even though Baltimore is one of the more overlooked restaurant cities, it might not come to mind as having celebrity destination restaurants. But the truth is, Maryland's largest city actually has a spot or two — one of which is The Prime Rib.

Founded in 1965 by brothers Buzz and Nick BeLer, this historic restaurant – which is still family-owned to this day – is located on North Calvert Street in Baltimore. The Prime Rib has the look and feel of a classic steakhouse, with a dark interior, spotless tablecloths, and classic paintings and lighting adorning the walls. It has the perfect ambience to attract celebrities who want to dine in an elegant space with a simple, straightforward and classic steakhouse menu.

Yes, Maya Angelou and Muhammad Ali have dined at The Prime Rib, but that's just the beginning. According to Baltimore Magazine, in The Prime Rib's more than 60 years of existence, it has seen singers and actors like Harry Belafonte, Tony Curtis, Johnny Depp, John Denver, James Earl Jones, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Liberace walk through its doors. Athletes such as Julius Erving, Joe Frazier, Ray Lewis, Cal Ripken Jr., Ichiro Suzuki, and Johnny Unitas have dined there. And other prominent figures like Ted Turner, Desmond Tutu, Rosa Parks, and King Abdullah II of Jordan have been spotted at The Prime Rib.