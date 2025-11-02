Why Wolfgang Puck's First Restaurant Has Been An LA Staple Since The '80s

When Spago opened in 1982, the restaurant featured an open kitchen — a completely novel and unheard of idea in those days. This provided a unique experience that placed the chefs at center stage, allowing customers to watch their dishes be prepared. Another unique feature at the time was Spago's wood-burning brick oven, which was a nod to chef Wolfgang Puck's childhood in Austria where everything was cooked without electricity or gas.

Through Spago, Puck became a household name — not just because of the restaurant's unique features but also because of his creativity with the food. Serving fish on a pizza was (and still is) fairly uncommon, but Puck's smoked salmon pizza changed the way Americans viewed the cheesy pie. Topped with dill crème fraîche, smoked salmon, and caviar, it's still on Spago's menu today. Puck's spicy tuna tartare in sesame miso cones is a legendary appetizer at the restaurant and has also been served to Hollywood A-listers at Oscars parties catered by Puck. And though he is certainly one to buck tradition, Puck still appreciates the classics, and that's why his famous Austrian wienerschnitzel — a traditional entree from his home country — also has a prime spot on the Spago menu.

The LA dining scene is known for its temporary trends and fickle diners. So when a restaurant can stay successful for more than 40 years, you know it's doing something right. While Wolfgang Puck's culinary empire has grown well beyond Spago, as it now boasts locations in eight other major cities around the world, the foundational Beverly Hills restaurant was certainly the start of something special for the celebrity chef.