Here's The Best Time To Stop Eating Before Bed For Better Sleep And Health

Fancy a midnight snack? While midnight munchies sometimes hit just right and can be super satisfying, enjoying late-night meals and snacks may not be the best choice for your health, according to experts. If you're enjoying your last meal (or even a late snack) too close to the time you hit the hay, you could be putting yourself at risk for sleep disruptions, blood sugar issues, weight gain, and acid reflux. The science behind the idea makes sense. When you wake up in the morning, your body has higher insulin sensitivity. This lowers by nighttime, which can result in nighttime snacks being stored as fat, and can also disrupt your body's natural circadian rhythm.

A study published in the medical journal Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology showed that having your last bite at least three hours before bed is the sweet spot. People who finished eating three hours before bed experienced lower cortisol, lower heart rate, and an improved insulin response, among other health benefits. Sipping on water or other liquids closer to bedtime is fine — you'll just want to cut yourself off an hour or two before you head to bed to avoid sleep disturbances.