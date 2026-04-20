Here's The Best Time To Stop Eating Before Bed For Better Sleep And Health
Fancy a midnight snack? While midnight munchies sometimes hit just right and can be super satisfying, enjoying late-night meals and snacks may not be the best choice for your health, according to experts. If you're enjoying your last meal (or even a late snack) too close to the time you hit the hay, you could be putting yourself at risk for sleep disruptions, blood sugar issues, weight gain, and acid reflux. The science behind the idea makes sense. When you wake up in the morning, your body has higher insulin sensitivity. This lowers by nighttime, which can result in nighttime snacks being stored as fat, and can also disrupt your body's natural circadian rhythm.
A study published in the medical journal Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology showed that having your last bite at least three hours before bed is the sweet spot. People who finished eating three hours before bed experienced lower cortisol, lower heart rate, and an improved insulin response, among other health benefits. Sipping on water or other liquids closer to bedtime is fine — you'll just want to cut yourself off an hour or two before you head to bed to avoid sleep disturbances.
What to do if you're hungry before bed
If you're in the habit of nighttime eating and want to stop, you're not alone. We took a look at what the experts have to say about how you can curb the before-bed munchies. A quick note: experts generally agree that if you're truly hungry, you should eat. We're talking about curbing mindless, empty snacking, not fulfilling a legitimate need for food. Paying more attention to what you're eating during the day can help you resist the temptation to snack after dinner when you're not hungry. For instance, loading up on fiber and protein throughout the day can help to satiate your nighttime appetite.
If you're really hungry before bed, what you eat matters, and choosing a pre-bed snack carefully can support better sleep. Sugary snacks, cheese, and spicy foods are some of the worst foods to eat before bed. Aim for a snack that includes a bit of protein (such as yogurt or hard-boiled eggs), tryptophan-rich foods — like turkey, almonds, or pumpkin seeds — or healthy fats. There are some super quick and easy ways to incorporate chia seeds into your snacks, for example. While avoiding food right before bed is often the healthiest choice, eating a smart snack, if needed, may help you sleep more easily than going to bed on an upset empty stomach.