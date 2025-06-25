The Gas Station Chain That Offers Frozen House-Made Energy Drinks
It seems like everyone's gotten into the energy drink market these days, from Monster, Ghost, and Celsius, to the OG, Red Bull. Some might say that the market is oversaturated, but Wawa saw that market share and asked, "What if energy drinks could also be slushies?" And thus, it created Rechargers. These brightly-colored, frozen, house-made energy drinks are perfect for those times when you can't decide between a frozen margarita and a Mountain Dew Kickstart. Because really, you shouldn't have to as long as you're near a Wawa.
If you're not from the Mid-Atlantic or lower East Coast area of the U.S., you might not know that Wawa, a beloved convenience store, is much more than a simple gas station. From fresh house-brand coffee to substantial made-to-order meatball hoagies, Wawa truly walks the line between convenience store and café, and its line of energy drinks, which were released in 2023, are another fan favorite on its lengthy lineup of road-ready offerings. What sets Wawa's line of drinks apart from, say, a typical can of Bang, where every sip is identical, is that the chain offers what seems like endless ways to customize your drink.
Rechargers come with many choices
Energy drink lovers know that no matter the brand, the flavors can leave a lot to be desired. Even if you've grown to love the medicinal taste of Red Bull, there's no denying that it's nice to have some flavor options to mask the taste of caffeine and supplements like taurine, B vitamins, and ginseng. This is where Wawa's Rechargables really come in clutch. You can choose from more than 10 different base flavors like Sunset Punch (mango lemonade), or The Mermaid (blue raspberry, passionfruit, and dragonfruit). Each drink comes standard with 75 to 150 milligrams of caffeine, with an option to add a "boost" of energy (an additional 37 to 111 milligrams of caffeine), immunity (vitamins and minerals including vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin B3, and zinc), or protein (100% whey). You can also add Sour Cherry Popping Bubbles for an extra fee.
In addition to sizing (16 to 32 ounces), your drink can be served iced instead of frozen, and there are options for less sugar or zero sugar. Admittedly, it is all a lot of decision making, and you need to keep your wits about you to order a soft pretzel, a delicacy in Eastern Pennsylvania, so once you've figured out your ideal Recharger combo, be sure to save it as a favorite in the Wawa app so that ordering a little get-up-and-go is that much easier next time.