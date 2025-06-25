The Gas Station Chain That Offers Frozen House-Made Energy Drinks

It seems like everyone's gotten into the energy drink market these days, from Monster, Ghost, and Celsius, to the OG, Red Bull. Some might say that the market is oversaturated, but Wawa saw that market share and asked, "What if energy drinks could also be slushies?" And thus, it created Rechargers. These brightly-colored, frozen, house-made energy drinks are perfect for those times when you can't decide between a frozen margarita and a Mountain Dew Kickstart. Because really, you shouldn't have to as long as you're near a Wawa.

If you're not from the Mid-Atlantic or lower East Coast area of the U.S., you might not know that Wawa, a beloved convenience store, is much more than a simple gas station. From fresh house-brand coffee to substantial made-to-order meatball hoagies, Wawa truly walks the line between convenience store and café, and its line of energy drinks, which were released in 2023, are another fan favorite on its lengthy lineup of road-ready offerings. What sets Wawa's line of drinks apart from, say, a typical can of Bang, where every sip is identical, is that the chain offers what seems like endless ways to customize your drink.