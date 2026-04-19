Canned Corn Can Taste Bland But A Dash Of This Seasoning Blend Changes That
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Do you ever wish there was a simple way to enhance the taste of corn straight from a can? When you consider the differences between frozen versus canned corn, the procedures involved in the canning process can often leave canned corn with an underwhelming taste. And while this shelf-stable veg is delicious when pan-fried in butter and fresh garlic, there's an even easier way to give the pantry staple a significant flavor upgrade with less work. Sure enough, to give your next can of corn a flavor that's tangy, salty, and savory, grab some Tajín Clasíco.
Made from chile peppers, salt, and dehydrated lime, this Mexican seasoning has just the right amount of gusto to transform canned corn into a simple and delicious snack. More specifically, the tasty ingredients that give Tajín seasoning its famous tang include a mix of arbol, guajillo and pasilla chiles. This mix of chiles coupled with dehydrated lime powder give Tajín a remarkable balance of smoke, heat, and acidity. Better yet, the process of upgrading canned corn with Tajín couldn't be easier. All you need to do is drain and rinse your corn before adding as much Tajín as you like.
With the right amount of Tajín, this canned veggie becomes a tasty snack in no time. More importantly, there are a number of different ways you can use this simple combo to enhance your favorite meals.
There's more than one way to prepare and enjoy canned corn with Tajín seasoning
Besides eating this tasty combo at room temperature or chilled from your fridge, feel free to treat it as a topping for your next round of baked crispy beef tacos or burrito bowls. You can also use Tajín-seasoned corn as a flavorful topping for salads and soups. Or, use it as a jumping-off point to make warm elote corn dip with mayonnaise, sour cream, Cotija cheese, and lime juice. Just make sure to top this flavorful dip with shredded Mexican cheese prior to baking.
There are also a few more simplified ways to enjoy canned corn and Tajín. For starters, upgrade this simple combo with some lime juice, chopped red onion, and cilantro for a makeshift corn salsa you can enjoy with tortilla chips or crackers. You can even add some chopped pineapple for a bit of sweetness. For a cold, creamy alternative, make a chilled elote dip by mixing your corn with extra lime juice, sour cream, and mayonnaise.
Fortunately, if you run out of Tajín, you can mix together three simple ingredients for the same zesty kick. All you need is red chile powder, salt, and lime powder. Better yet, with a homemade version, you can vary the amounts of each ingredient to give your next can of corn a saltier or more acidic taste.