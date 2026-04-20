What Are The Benefits Of Kroger's Boost Membership?

There are numerous grocery stores that are owned by Kroger located around the U.S., including Marianos, Pick 'n Save, Metro Market, Gerbe's, Fred Meyer, and more. Most Kroger-affiliated stores offer Boost memberships, and since the retailer is listed among the grocery stores with the best rewards program, it's worth taking the time to learn if your store participates. As one Reddit comment suggests, "The fuel points have entirely paid for the membership for us. They often have 4x fuel point bonuses if you do delivery on Fridays."

There are some potential downsides to the Boost program. One reviewer on Reddit said, "Most people I've talked to have concerns about not being able to pick their own produce and cuts, but I personally haven't found this to be that big of an issue." Also, if you don't buy gas at Kroger Fuel Centers or at participating Shell gas stations, you won't benefit from the fuel savings. As one person noted, "I think it's only worth it if you routinely get delivery. It's probably not worth it for the fuel points alone."

If the Boost membership plans seem too pricey, or you don't necessarily need delivery service, the free loyalty program offers free grocery pickup, 1X fuel points, and digital coupons, including one for 4X fuel points on Fridays for in-store, pickup, and delivery purchases. If the perks included with either the free or paid plans sound worthwhile, check with your local Kroger store for information about signing up.