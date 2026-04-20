What Are The Benefits Of Kroger's Boost Membership?
Kroger is an Ohio-based retail giant that's growing across America, with a wide selection of brand-name as well as private-label grocery items. The supermarket chain offers programs that can help you save money, including a paid program called Boost. Like the free loyalty program but with extra perks, the Kroger Boost membership offers shoppers a range of benefits and discounts on services, both at the store and at home.
The Kroger Boost membership is available in two tiers: Boost and Boost Essential. You can try the program free for 30 days and cancel at any time. The premium Boost membership costs $99/year, or $12.99/month, while Boost Essential costs $69/year, or $8.99/month. Though the plans are similar, there are key differences in the kinds of benefits you will receive. The premium plan offers free same-day delivery on orders over $35; 2X fuel points for every dollar you spend (for 100 fuel points, you receive 10 cents off per gallon of gas); subscriptions to Disney+, Hulu, or ESPN+ (all with ads) for the duration of your annual membership; and a discounted express delivery option. The Boost Essential plan is slightly pared down, offering 2X fuel points; free next-day delivery on orders over $35; and a six-month subscription to the same streaming services as the premium membership. The plans also offer Boost members exclusive deals and coupons. For your free grocery delivery, choose the Kroger delivery service if your store offers it (no tipping allowed), which includes Flash Sales at checkout, or use Instacart.
Things to consider when enrolling in a Boost membership
There are numerous grocery stores that are owned by Kroger located around the U.S., including Marianos, Pick 'n Save, Metro Market, Gerbe's, Fred Meyer, and more. Most Kroger-affiliated stores offer Boost memberships, and since the retailer is listed among the grocery stores with the best rewards program, it's worth taking the time to learn if your store participates. As one Reddit comment suggests, "The fuel points have entirely paid for the membership for us. They often have 4x fuel point bonuses if you do delivery on Fridays."
There are some potential downsides to the Boost program. One reviewer on Reddit said, "Most people I've talked to have concerns about not being able to pick their own produce and cuts, but I personally haven't found this to be that big of an issue." Also, if you don't buy gas at Kroger Fuel Centers or at participating Shell gas stations, you won't benefit from the fuel savings. As one person noted, "I think it's only worth it if you routinely get delivery. It's probably not worth it for the fuel points alone."
If the Boost membership plans seem too pricey, or you don't necessarily need delivery service, the free loyalty program offers free grocery pickup, 1X fuel points, and digital coupons, including one for 4X fuel points on Fridays for in-store, pickup, and delivery purchases. If the perks included with either the free or paid plans sound worthwhile, check with your local Kroger store for information about signing up.