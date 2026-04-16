When Visiting San Francisco, Don't Forget To Grab A Heaping Bowl Of This Local Seafood Delicacy
Like many coastal cities, San Francisco's vibrant seafood scene is first-rate thanks to its historic fishing industry and fresh local catches. And one of many classic California foods to put on your bucket list is San Fran's cioppino, This seafood stew was originally crafted in the late 1800s by Italian-American immigrants in San Francisco from scrap parts at the end of the fishing day (cioppino means "chopped or torn" in Italian). But what began as a kitchen-sink dish now often features nicer cuts of fish and high-quality seasonings.
Cioppino starts with familiar vegetables like onions, fennel, and red peppers. For more flavor, they add herbs and spices and cook the whole thing in a rich tomato sauce. But the start of the show is the medley of seafood classics, including clams, white fish (like cod or halibut), shrimp, and crab. Some varieties also include mussels, the ultimate soup flavor-booster. And if you're visiting San Francisco, you can't leave without trying at least one bowl.
To compile this list, we looked through restaurant reviews, industry publications, best-of lists on sites like Yelp and Trip Advisor, and even social media, and these Fog City restaurants were mentioned regularly for having an impressive bowl of cioppino. This list hardly scratches the surface of the delicious cioppino options in San Francisco — there's Woodhouse Fish. Co., Anchor Oyster Bar, and Cioppino's to name a few — but this will get you started. If you really want to find all the best bowls of cioppino you'll just have to visit San Francisco and try them all for yourself.
Scoma's
Fisherman's Wharf may be a tourist trap, but it's home to a rustic gem, Scoma's San Francisco. Once a small coffee and breakfast spot serving fisherman a caffeine boost and fresh bites to eat,. Scoma's has transformed into a neighborhood institution serving family recipes made with seafood caught right on the wharf.
Scoma's variation of this famous dish is the Lazy Man's Cioppino, which will set you back $55 per order. It features pre-cracked Dungeness crab along with scallops, shrimp, mussels, calamari, and fish, all cooked in the Scoma family-recipe tomato broth. You can enjoy your meal inside the restaurant or grab a seat in the open air, overlooking the oceanfront.
This restaurant has 4.3 stars on Tripadvisor, with thousands of reviews singing its praises. One reviewer described the cioppino as a "[h]eaping bowl of a variety of seafood and not the left over cuts from filets. Huge pieces of sour dough bread came with it sticking out of the soup/stew. It was fantastic!" That's why its worth a visit, even if its a bit busier than you'd usually go for.
Sotto Mare
Sotto Mare is famous for its take on cioppino, with a dynamic and light broth made with white wine and tomato , giving it bold, memorable flavor. This pair serves as the perfect complement to each of the seafood components, including favorites like Dungeness crab, clams, calamari, scallops, shrimp, and prawns. The accompanying broth is both dynamic and light, made with white wine and tomato.
Sotto Mare's variation rings up at $50 and features a penne pasta base. This added element nicely balances the sheer amount of broth and seafood on top. It comes in a big, metal, cauldron-like dish and makes for a delicious lunch or dinner option.
This establishment receives a high rating on Google reviews, bringing in 4.6 stars — with hundreds of reviews praising the cioppino in particular. The portion is considered particularly generous, with guests noting that it would be well-suited for sharing. Other patrons expressed that the broth was salty and briny, featuring just the right amount of tomato flavor.
Tadich Grill
Not only does San Francisco eatery Tadich Grill serve a top-notch bowl of cioppino, it is also California's oldest existing restaurant, serving up seafood for more than 175 years. This establishment is known for its vast seafood offerings and platters that range from mesquite-broiled salmon to seafood curry to oysters Rockefeller.
Among those, you'll find the cioppino for $60 per bowl. Served in the dish's quintessential red sauce, it comes with shelled seafood like prawns, scallops, and bay shrimp along with clams, mussels, crabmeat, and whitefish. It also comes with a side of thick-cut garlic bread, the perfect way to soak up the flavorful broth.
In addition to happy guests rating it 4.4 out 5 stars on Tripadvisor, this restaurant is also known for catering to a star-studded clientele over the years. Top chefs like Emeril Lagasse, Anthony Bourdain, and Tyler Florence have also visited and reviewed the establishment well. The space features an art deco design, to go with its historically crafted dishes, many of which have been served for over a century.
Fog Harbor Fish House
The Fog Harbor Fish House at Pier 39 operates in an incredibly touristy area, but the restaurant's menu has held true to its original quality since its inception nearly 20 years ago. While food stands out enough on its own, the dining experience is made even better by Fog Harbor Fish House's oceanfront views (which include the Golden Gate bridge and Alcatraz).
The cioppino is priced at $42 and comes with crab, a variety of fresh fish, shrimp, scallops, and clams. It's all cooked down in an herby tomato broth and served with bread.
This restaurant rates highly on Tripadvisor – 4.4 out 5 stars. The eatery also receives 4.5 stars on Google, with nearly 10,000 reviews in total. One guest noted that, "The Cioppino was nice, a good mix of seafood, but no overwhelming strong flavors. Good sharing plate." Though another reviewer noted it was a good amount for one. So depending on how hungry you are, you may be able to share or enjoy this meal on your own.
Pier Market Seafood Restaurant
With a focus on sustainability, Pier Market Seafood Restaurant preserves the resourceful practices the original cioppino was built on. The restaurant is located in Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco and is known for its mesquite-grilled seafood options, its many interesting sides, and its clam chowder (which comes in a sourdough bread bowl). Among the many highly rated seafood options is the restaurant's cioppino.
This dish comes with a standard tomato base featuring ingredients like white fish, mussels, clams, and crab. But at this restaurant, the seafood stew is served over linguine. Thanks in part to that addition, the cioppino at Pier Market Seafood Restaurant will run you $36.95 for a portion, the cheapest on this list.
This spot is rated 4.4 out of 5 stars and has nearly 8,500 reviews speaking highly of this dining experience. One guest noted, "I ate the Cioppino and it was soooo good... It tasted super fresh and the broth was really flavorful." Some reviewers even say this restaurant serves the best seafood in Fisherman's Wharf.