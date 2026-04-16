When Visiting San Francisco, Don't Forget To Grab A Heaping Bowl Of This Local Seafood Delicacy

Like many coastal cities, San Francisco's vibrant seafood scene is first-rate thanks to its historic fishing industry and fresh local catches. And one of many classic California foods to put on your bucket list is San Fran's cioppino, This seafood stew was originally crafted in the late 1800s by Italian-American immigrants in San Francisco from scrap parts at the end of the fishing day (cioppino means "chopped or torn" in Italian). But what began as a kitchen-sink dish now often features nicer cuts of fish and high-quality seasonings.

Cioppino starts with familiar vegetables like onions, fennel, and red peppers. For more flavor, they add herbs and spices and cook the whole thing in a rich tomato sauce. But the start of the show is the medley of seafood classics, including clams, white fish (like cod or halibut), shrimp, and crab. Some varieties also include mussels, the ultimate soup flavor-booster. And if you're visiting San Francisco, you can't leave without trying at least one bowl.

To compile this list, we looked through restaurant reviews, industry publications, best-of lists on sites like Yelp and Trip Advisor, and even social media, and these Fog City restaurants were mentioned regularly for having an impressive bowl of cioppino. This list hardly scratches the surface of the delicious cioppino options in San Francisco — there's Woodhouse Fish. Co., Anchor Oyster Bar, and Cioppino's to name a few — but this will get you started. If you really want to find all the best bowls of cioppino you'll just have to visit San Francisco and try them all for yourself.