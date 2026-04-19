Why You Should Be Bringing Costco's Laundry Cart On Your Grocery Trips

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Bringing groceries in from the car sounds simple, right up until you're actually doing it. You've got the jumbo olive oil, a 40-pack of paper towels, six bags of produce, and still, for some reason, you're convinced this can be a one-trip situation. So you load up your arms, immediately regret it as your circulation cuts off, and shuffle up the driveway (or worse, the stairs) like a slightly overconfident pack mule, thinking there's got to be a better way.

It turns out, there is. And it might even be sitting in your local Costco warehouse. The Artesa Verona Laundry Cart with Removable Basket has been making the rounds online as a grocery hack. It's a steel-framed car with a canvas bag tucked into a metal basket, plus four swivel wheels (two of which lock) and a lower shelf. The entire frame also folds down nearly flat. Basically, it's your own personal shopping cart that helps move groceries from your car to your home with ease.

You can bring it into the store, peruse, grab a few free samples, and shop. It's just a tad smaller than standard carts, especially Costco's bulk-sized carts, but it's easily doable for most typical grocery hauls. The real win is after checkout when the basket lifts out and can be put straight into your trunk, and the frame folds up neatly beside it. You don't even have to return to the cart corral — which is always undoubtedly 50 miles away from your parking spot. At home, you simply reassemble it and roll groceries inside in one trip.