Why You Should Be Bringing Costco's Laundry Cart On Your Grocery Trips
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Bringing groceries in from the car sounds simple, right up until you're actually doing it. You've got the jumbo olive oil, a 40-pack of paper towels, six bags of produce, and still, for some reason, you're convinced this can be a one-trip situation. So you load up your arms, immediately regret it as your circulation cuts off, and shuffle up the driveway (or worse, the stairs) like a slightly overconfident pack mule, thinking there's got to be a better way.
It turns out, there is. And it might even be sitting in your local Costco warehouse. The Artesa Verona Laundry Cart with Removable Basket has been making the rounds online as a grocery hack. It's a steel-framed car with a canvas bag tucked into a metal basket, plus four swivel wheels (two of which lock) and a lower shelf. The entire frame also folds down nearly flat. Basically, it's your own personal shopping cart that helps move groceries from your car to your home with ease.
You can bring it into the store, peruse, grab a few free samples, and shop. It's just a tad smaller than standard carts, especially Costco's bulk-sized carts, but it's easily doable for most typical grocery hauls. The real win is after checkout when the basket lifts out and can be put straight into your trunk, and the frame folds up neatly beside it. You don't even have to return to the cart corral — which is always undoubtedly 50 miles away from your parking spot. At home, you simply reassemble it and roll groceries inside in one trip.
Other ways to solve the grocery haul problem
The laundry cart hack only has one real flaw: stairs. Wheels are great until they're not, and once steps enter the picture, you're back to trying to lift everything anyway, which kind of defeats the point.
If stairs are part of your routine, there are a few alternatives worth considering. The easiest is to keep a couple of laundry baskets in your trunk. Load your grocery bags directly into them at the store and carry each one inside to cut down on trips. Reusable bags, especially the huge ones from Costco, can also cut down on trips, but there's still the weight issue. At some point, your arms are still doing all the work, and it starts feeling more painful than multiple trips. Although, to be fair, that might cut down on your grocery bill and encourage more intentional shopping.
If you want wheels, a collapsible utility crate or handled shopping caddy, like Versa Cart, is another option. These are lightweight, fold flat, and can be more inexpensive. But there's still the stairs problem. For which, there's the Climb Cart. Sold at places like Home Depot, it has a crazy looking six-spoke wheel design that is meant to bump its way up steps. In theory, it's genius. In practice, Reddit users report some concerns. Like the fact that it can do damage to wood stairs, and the handle height is a little awkward. In general, it seems to work best on carpeted stairs with a lighter load. So ultimately, the Artesa Verona Laundry Cart with its removable basket might just be your best bet.