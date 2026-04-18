The Las Vegas Seafood Spot That's Bringing Creole Flavors To The Strip 24/7
There is no shortage of dining options in Las Vegas. From cubed croissants at a hotel bakery to the world's largest Benihana restaurant, there are some pretty great eateries to choose from. And even better, you can find food any time of day or night, although there might be some spots best avoided at three in the morning. But one restaurant has developed quite the fan base with 24/7 Creole-heavy seafood and a line no matter what time you show up, offering fresh — and delicious — seafood around the clock. Whether you like oysters on the half shell (shucked right in front of you), seafood gumbo, or steamed New Zealand mussels, your seafood craving just might be satisfied.
The Oyster Bar, which can be found in the Palace Station Hotel and Casino, has been building a loyal fanbase — along with awards and accolades — for more than 20 years. Any place voted "Best Seafood Restaurant" in a city that has epic seafood spots like estiatorio Milos at the Venetian and Nobu at Caesars Palace has pretty big expectations to live up to, but The Oyster Bar manages the challenge just fine.
The seafood at The Oyster Bar is always made fresh on the spot in an open bar-style kitchen surrounded by just a handful of seats — hence the line customers are more than happy to wait in until a seat opens up, day or night. The menu has plenty of dishes featuring flavorful Creole spice profiles, but while the cuisine is known for its bold spices, The Oyster Bar chef's can adjust the heat level at Oyster Bar based on your personal preference.
The Oyster Bar menu is full of can't-miss dishes
Fans of The Oyster Bar rave about the fresh oysters, but the oysters aren't the only star of the show. The Pan Roast, a tomato stew with your choice of seafood, is a fan favorite. When you order it, this creamy stew is cooked in a pot while you watch, and you have your choice of several styles. You can get your pan roast served with shrimp, crab, lobster, or a combo of the three, but the Palace Pan Roast turns up the Creole heat with a mix of shrimp, crab, chicken, and andouille sausage.
The Creole flavors continue to shine in dishes like the House Étouffée and Seafood Jambalaya, both of which are packed with plenty of seafood and tons of seasoning. But if you want a truly special dish, try the Bouill-Roast, a combination between the Bouillabaisse and Pan Roast. Once upon a time this dish was a "secret menu" item that was so popular it earned itself a permanent spot on the regular menu.
Pan roasts, bouill-roasts, and gumbos (cooked with andouille sausage and okra along with your choice of shrimp, crab, lobster, or chicken) are some of the top menu items ordered by customers, whether they are die-hard locals or visiting from around the globe. Just be prepared to wait in line — seating is extremely limited and first-come, first-serve, but well worth the wait.