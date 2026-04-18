The Las Vegas Seafood Spot That's Bringing Creole Flavors To The Strip 24/7

There is no shortage of dining options in Las Vegas. From cubed croissants at a hotel bakery to the world's largest Benihana restaurant, there are some pretty great eateries to choose from. And even better, you can find food any time of day or night, although there might be some spots best avoided at three in the morning. But one restaurant has developed quite the fan base with 24/7 Creole-heavy seafood and a line no matter what time you show up, offering fresh — and delicious — seafood around the clock. Whether you like oysters on the half shell (shucked right in front of you), seafood gumbo, or steamed New Zealand mussels, your seafood craving just might be satisfied.

The Oyster Bar, which can be found in the Palace Station Hotel and Casino, has been building a loyal fanbase — along with awards and accolades — for more than 20 years. Any place voted "Best Seafood Restaurant" in a city that has epic seafood spots like estiatorio Milos at the Venetian and Nobu at Caesars Palace has pretty big expectations to live up to, but The Oyster Bar manages the challenge just fine.

The seafood at The Oyster Bar is always made fresh on the spot in an open bar-style kitchen surrounded by just a handful of seats — hence the line customers are more than happy to wait in until a seat opens up, day or night. The menu has plenty of dishes featuring flavorful Creole spice profiles, but while the cuisine is known for its bold spices, The Oyster Bar chef's can adjust the heat level at Oyster Bar based on your personal preference.