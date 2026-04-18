The Common Fast Food Chain Perk You Simply Won't Find At In-N-Out

Fast food restaurants have become more innovative through the years, offering delivery options, ordering kiosks in place of cashiers, and the ability to order through your phone. While mobile ordering through the app is common practice at places like McDonald's and Chick-fil-A, one of the most surprising facts about In-N-Out is that there's no mobile ordering in sight.

The West Coast-based chain that serves up iconic menu items like animal-style burgers and fries isn't much different from other fast food spots in how it runs, but not being able to place a mobile order is certainly noteworthy when you're craving In-N-Out on the move. And don't expect this feature to arrive any time soon — while the idea has been discussed, the company's CEO says that the burger chain will never offer mobile ordering. "Part of what makes In-N-Out and the experience so special is the interaction and the customer service that we're able to give," CEO Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson said while speaking at Pepperdine University (via YouTube). The "warmth" that people receive from In-N-Out's customer service would be incompatible with the mobile ordering model.

On a similar note, Snyder-Ellingson mentioned that delivery is another thing the chain doesn't plan to offer. If people could order In-N-Out through food apps and have it delivered, the freshness and quality would suffer, which the brand doesn't want for its product.